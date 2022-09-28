SAFFRON Labs Joins Sync for Social Needs Initiative Announced at White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition & Health
Select group commits to develop consensus on standards and pilot real-world testing of a FHIR-based approach to social needs screening data
To make American healthcare better you need both the political will and the ingenuity to make change. The Sync for Social Needs Initiative does that.”ELKRIDGE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Architecture for FHIR-based Referral and Open Standards Networks (SAFFRON) Labs is pleased to announce our participation in the Sync for Social Needs Initiative as part of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Saffron Labs joins a select group of healthcare industry leaders who will work to develop consensus on standards and piloting real-world testing of a FHIR-based approaches for the collection and sharing of social determinants of health data.
— Aaron Seib, SAFFRON Labs Senior Vice President and Innovation
SAFFRON Labs seeks to better integrate nutrition information within a patient’s electronic health record by accelerating a standards-based approach to implementing universal social needs screening.
“We are both excited and proud to join the Biden-Harris Administration’s national strategy to address the intersections between food, hunger, nutrition, and health,” said Patrick Munis , CEO of NewWave, parent company of SAFFRON Labs. “We can use technology to help make this happen.”
While much work has been done to standardize the sharing of social needs screening assessment data, particularly on defining a set of data elements for inclusion within electronic health records systems, there remains a gap when screening is administered in different EHRs and/or in third party applications outside of a certified electronic health record.
Participants in the Sync for Social Needs Initiative commit to working on developing consensus on standards and piloting real-world testing of a FHIR-based approach for the collection and sharing of social needs screening results to meet upcoming CMS program requirements. This initiative will test and refine a standards-based approach for collecting and sharing social needs screening data across different vendor systems and settings. The Sync for Social Needs collaborative will look to share technical and implementation feedback that maximizes sharing at the lowest administrative burden.
SAFFRON Labs joins the following group committed to making America’s healthcare system more equitable: BayCare, Epic, FindHelp, Geisinger, Graphite Health, Higi, HL7 International, Meditech, National Committee for Quality Assurance, National Quality Forum, Oracle-Cerner, Riverside Health System, Rush University System for Health, Sanford Health, SCAN Health Plan, SSM Health, The Joint Commission, Tufts Medicine, UniteUs, Wellsky, XanthosHealth
“To make American healthcare better you need both the political will and the ingenuity to make change,” said Aaron Seib, SAFFRON Labs Senior Vice President and Innovation. “The Sync for Social Needs Initiative does that. We look forward to this effort to make healthcare fair for all.”
About SAFFRON Labs
Saffron Labs is an innovation business unit within NewWave Holdings dedicated to imagining and building the technical ecosystem for the delivery of person-centered care informed by the Social Determinants of Health (SDoH).We will support the creation of the technical capability for a secure consumer- and community-centric, open, interoperable SDOH data ecosystem
