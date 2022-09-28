MTI Expands Transportation Solutions to Launch MTiRide

MTI America announced the expansion of its blended transportation program, launching MTiRide.

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTI America, the pioneer of transportation and translation services in the workers' compensation industry, today announced the expansion of its blended transportation program, launching MTiRide.

MTiRide's expansion of their partnerships with their proprietary and rideshare networks offers a more comprehensive suite of transportation solutions. MTiRide matches each unique patient with drivers using Smart Scheduling technology through their state-of-the-art platform, MTi360.

MTiRide will continue to utilize MTI's Live Transport Technology, No-Show Prevention Program, and integrated care coordinators to help clients achieve an 85% decrease in appointment no-shows. Additionally, MTiRide will continue to offer clients the no-show insights they have come to rely on with their Transportation No-Show Reporting Tool.

MTI holds the highest pick-up success rate in the industry and estimates annual customer savings of $10M assuming traditional transportation would have been used. To learn more, please visit www.mtiamerica.com.

​About MTI America​

Founded in 1992, MTI has been a trusted partner in the workers’ compensation industry, delivering a broad range of post-acute network health solutions to injured employees. Since its inception, our company’s guiding principles of delivering compassionate care and better health for everyone consistently result in superior medical and financial outcomes for those we serve. Our innovative spirit was recognized in 1992 as the original pioneer of transport & translation services and continues today as our Diagnostic, Physical Medicine, Home Health, Durable Medical Equipment & Supplies solutions are built on best-in-class connected care models, experienced people, and a unified MTi360 platform.

