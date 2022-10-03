Submit Release
Royal 4 Systems Exclusive Webinar for 3PL

The discussion will revolve around the importance of 3PL billing and how companies are losing money due to incomplete and inaccurate billing

LONG BEACH, LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal 4 Systems is inviting everyone to its upcoming Linkedin live webinar titled “How much money are you losing with your off-the-shelf 3PL Billing software?”. The webinar will be held on October 13 at 11 am (PST).

The webinar will be led and presented by one of the veterans in the logistics industry, Kim Gregory Emond, a 3PL logistics specialist with over 25 years of experience in solving logistics issues related to warehousing, shipping, and billing.

According to Kim, up to 65% of 3PL companies are losing an average of $10,000 annually due to inaccurate billing of value-added services.

The discussion will revolve around the importance of 3PL billing, an essential yet understated component of 3PL WMS software; how companies are losing money due to incomplete and inaccurate billing; and how to fix these issues with Royal 4 System’s WMS.

Furthermore, there will be an allotted time for Q&A, in which participants will have the time to ask questions related to the subject.

About Royal 4 Systems:

Royal 4 Systems has over 38 years of experience integrating and programming customizable Warehouse Management System Solutions. The R4 Enterprise WMS software aligns customer demand with supply. Give your company the ability to deliver to customers on time, all the time. Royal 4 Systems is included in the 2022 Gartner® report titled “Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems” as one of the 13 Notable Vendors.

