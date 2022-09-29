paris jackson joins line-up at EqualizeHer LIVE at The Troubadour, with Aimee Mann, Tinashe for Gender Equity in Music

Aimee Mann, paris jackson, and Tinashe lead the bill on rising talent showcase. Music-loving philanthropist Alisha Ballard, and producer/songwriter Linda Perry Kick Off EqualizeHer LIVE at The Troubadour

Women bring a unique energy, perspective, and talent to the music industry, what’s lacking is opportunity. EqualizeHer is creating real change. I'm thrilled to join this event and this movement.” — paris jackson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EqualizeHer, a new initiative taking solutions-driven action to create greater opportunities for women in the music business, announces the addition of singer/songwriter paris jackson to the line-up at its concert kick-off event at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA at 6:30pm on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

As one of the event’s headliners, paris jackson will lend her voice and support to the call for gender equity in the music industry with a live performance. jackson will join Academy Award and Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Aimee Mann, and multi-platinum-certified R&B singer and disruptor, Tinashe. EqualizeHer LIVE at The Troubadour will also serve as a showcase for a diverse lineup of talent including young aspiring artists from all walks of life.

“Women bring a unique energy, perspective, and talent to the creative process, especially in the music industry. What’s lacking is opportunity,” said paris jackson.“EqualizeHer is exactly what’s needed to bring about real change. I”m thrilled to be a part of this event, this movement, and this line-up of incredibly talented women.”

EqualizeHer represents the shared passion and purpose of two women who lead their respective fields – music industry powerhouse, Linda Perry, and music-loving philanthropist, Alisha Ballard. Together, the two are committed to bringing balance and gender equity to all facets of the music industry, which falls painfully behind most fields when it comes to representation of women.

“I've been in this business for a very long time and I've seen many people adapt to the industry standard of how females are represented and treated,” said Linda Perry. “To turn our back on what is still a very current issue is just as bad as the problem itself, and we need to show our young females how to rise above and fight for what they believe in. On October 9, we are going to let our young female talent perform for the first time at the legendary Troubadour where many iconic powerful artists have played, giving them a taste of the possibilities because when you are on that stage everyone is equal.”

“The lack of opportunities and safe spaces for women to thrive in the music industry today – no matter the path they choose – is unacceptable. This event is about starting a movement and rallying support around a change whose time has come,” said Alisha Ballard, co-Founder, EqualizeHer. “With artists such as paris jackson, Aimee Mann and Tinashe coming out to perform and help spread our message and having the right people in the room to hear it is how we are going to start to make a real impact.”

Launched earlier this year at SXSW 2022, EqualizerHer’s mission is to build a community with a shared focus on providing real-world opportunities for women and girls interested in pursuing careers in music. The upcoming concert at The Troubadour – a legendary venue that has helped launch the music careers of hundreds of leading artists -- is the first in a series of planned events and activations by EqualizeHer to put talented women and girls on the stage and in the studio.

As of March 2021, women represent only 21% of artists, 12.6% of songwriters, and 2.6% of producers. Equally staggering is the fact that fewer than 1% of popular songs are written only by women, while fewer than .3% of songs have a single woman writer.*

EqualizeHer LIVE at The Troubadour will help raise awareness and funds for future EqualizeHer efforts, including EqualizeHer NOW! – a first of its kind, family-friendly outdoor event scheduled for December 3 where young women will have a chance to connect directly with leading industry brands and businesses; and EqualizeHer: The Art of Giving Back (working title), a planned EP produced and performed by female talent.

EqualizeHer is focused on four actionable goals – release and distribute music produced, written, and performed by women; host live music events produced entirely by women; provide opportunities for young female artists to perform in front of live audiences to gain experience and be heard; and work with existing organizations to fill the gaps and join forces.

EqualizeHer supports women in various fields of the music industry – including songwriters, producers, audio engineers and many other career paths within the music industry. EqualizeHer is on a mission to address the gender inequity in the music business by providing resources and access to women so they can thrive in the music industry while helping others to do the same. EqualizeHer’s goal is to achieve equal representation of women across all sectors of the music industry – from recording studios, to stages, to board rooms. For more information, visit equalizer.org.

About paris jackson

Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, actress, and activist paris jackson delivered her debut album, wilted, in 2020, joined by collaborators Andy Hull and Robert McDowell of Manchester Orchestra. Upon arrival, it captured #1 on the iTunes US Alternative Albums Chart and incited the applause of NPR, Rolling Stone, Associated Press, Entertainment Weekly, E! News, People, NME, NYLON, Refinery29, WWD, and more. Additionally, she ignited late-night television with an emotionally charged rendition of “let down” on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!. paris remained prolific in 2021 with The Struts’ collaboration “Low Key In Love,” before sharing the lost EP as a surprise gift for her fans in early 2022 and lighting up SXSW with her debut performance at the festival. Now, paris re-introduces herself with an honest and raw signature sound on her latest single, “lighthouse,” produced by singer, songwriter, musician, and producer Butch Walker. The song arrived alongside the official music video, which was inspired by the iconic video for Nirvana’s “Sliver.” paris debuted the track with an electric performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “lighthouse” sets the stage for more new music to come from paris jackson this

