COTS Announces Official Name Change

Celebrating 40 years of innovation and assistance, the COTS name evolves to reflect its evolution to helping familiesDETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COTS today officially announced the organization has legally changed its name. COTS, formerly an acronym for the Coalition On Temporary Shelter, is now the official name, a change made to reflect the evolution of the organization across its 40 years and its current direction more accurately.
“A lot has changed since our inception,” said Cheryl P. Johnson, COTS CEO. “COTS is no longer a coalition but an independent nonprofit organization, and our focus has shifted from providing temporary solutions for homelessness to making long-term impacts to overcome generational poverty. We’ve transitioned from providing hope, help and housing alone to making intentional connections with a focus on partnership, mentorship and relationships.”
COTS founded in 1982, began as a coalition of partner organizations that came together to create a Coalition On Temporary Shelter (COTS) offering support to Detroiters in need of shelter and addressing homelessness in Detroit. In the beginning, residents were often single men and single-parent families. Over the years the individuals COTS services have diversified, and the organization has evolved to meet the changing needs of its residents, expanding support for families and creating opportunities for them to succeed.
COTS is now its own autonomous nonprofit organization offering innovative, permanent and long-term solutions that afford families stability and the skills to thrive in metro Detroit.
One of the newest programs that has led to the organization's changes is the Passport to Self-Sufficiency, a holistic approach to assisting families in reaching their housing, economic, health, education and career goals through coaching, mentorship and support as they strive to overcome homelessness and break the cycle of poverty for the next generation and beyond.
Through partnerships with donors, volunteers, corporations, organizations and the broader community at large, COTS opens doors to opportunities by providing coaching and mentorship to families. They then work together to build intentional and genuine relationships to explore the root causes of homelessness, increase social capital, discover strengths and support the establishment of goals that move families toward stability.
About COTS
Founded in 1982, Detroit-based COTS is a private, non-profit organization that provides emergency shelter, supportive and affordable housing, and comprehensive support services for families experiencing and at risk of experiencing homelessness. COTS exists to create and facilitate opportunities that empower families in poverty to collaborate, thrive, and succeed in building strong and stable households, neighborhoods and communities. Through the Passport to Self-Sufficiency™, and a broad network of partnerships, COTS is able to assist families in reaching their housing, economic, health, education and career goals. COTS also exists to advocate for long-term solutions to the problem of homelessness. The organization manages multiple facilities with a staff of more than 50 people and an annual budget in excess of $7 million. Annually COTS serves more than 1,200 people – 60 percent of whom are children. Learn more at COTSDetroit.org.
