Expert Marketing Advisors Founder Courtney Kehl Named Finalist in 19th Annual Stevie® Awards For Women in Business
Working with some of the best brands across the industries to raise their visibility and reimagine their experiences with customers is one of my big passions.”REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES , October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert Marketing Advisors, the essential marketing alliance for brands inspiring customer experiences, announces today that Founder and Principal, Courtney Kehl, has been named a Finalist in the Best Female Entrepreneur – Business Services category in the 19th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.
— Courtney Kehl, Founder of Expert Marketing Advisors
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.
“Working with some of the best brands across the industries to raise their visibility and reimagine their experiences with customers is one of my big passions,“ said Courtney Kehl, Founder and Principal of Expert Marketing Advisors. “I am humbly grateful to be recognized as a finalist by the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and am incredibly proud of our dedicated team who offer their unique skills and creativity to deliver successful business outcomes.”
More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories. Of these extensive categories, Courtney Kehl was named a finalist and was one of the few who received an above average score from more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries. The finalists will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements that will be revealed at the 19th annual awards dinner and presentations in Las Vegas.
“In its 19th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received a remarkable collection of outstanding nominations,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. “We’re looking forward to recognizing the Stevie Award winners in Las Vegas in November.”
Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala event at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, November 11. Nominated women executives and entrepreneurs from the U.S.A and several other countries are expected to attend. The event will be broadcast on Livestream.
Learn more about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.
About Expert Marketing Advisors
Expert Marketing Advisors is a high tech, B-to-B marketing firm dedicated to providing key support for clients across marketing disciplines from SEO/SEM, Demand Generation, Marketing Operations and Program Delivery. With over 20 years of experience, our highly seasoned experts bring your marketing to the next level at a pace that your competition won’t be able to match. Working alongside your company, we help you accomplish your goals when you don't have the resources or time. Global agency brands such as LDM, K6, and bGlobal have trusted Expert Marketing Advisors to be a preferred partner. Follow Expert Marketing Advisors on LinkedIn, Twitter and read our Blog.
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
