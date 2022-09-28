Join Apex Plastics at PACK EXPO International 2022 Register for free using our comp code: 86V22
Adapt to Change, Compete and Conquer with Apex Plastics at PACK EXPO International.
Experience cutting-edge packaging and processing technology at the industry defining event of 2022. Learn about trends affecting your bottom line, discover solutions to move your business forward and network with professionals from over 40 industry verticals. This October, PACK EXPO International returns to Chicago after 4 years. From connecting with old colleagues to forming new relationships, being at the show means being in the heart of the action. See it. Explore it. Experience it. Plan to be a part of it.
PACK EXPO International Is The Industry-Defining Event of 2022.
With packaging and processing solutions for every industry, educational sessions and networking opportunities, PACK EXPO International is the most comprehensive event in 2022. Come to the show to see the world’s largest showcase of technology, including many product launches, for more than 40 vertical industry sectors, experience the wonder and collaborate with experts in the juice bottle manufacturing industry.
Visit the Apex Plastics Booth: N-5981
Apex Plastics is a professional injection blow mold manufacturing company located conveniently in the Midwest, as a specialized manufacturer of plastic bottle products.
Apex Plastics (Plastic injection blow molding services in Brookfield, Missouri)
570 S Main St.
Brookfield, MO 64628
(800) 467.4640
apexplastics.com
Bryan Hagan
Apex Plastics
+1 800-467-4640
bhagan@apexplastics.com
