Equator to Launch Top-Selling Outdoor Air Conditioner in Canada

Equator Outdoor Air Conditioner

Energy efficient and exceptionally reliable, customers throughout Canada will now be able to purchase this industry-leading air conditioner OAC 2000

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is thrilled to announce the release of their Equator Portable Outdoor Air Conditioner in Canada. Customers throughout the country will soon be able to enjoy one of the company’s most popular air conditioners. Equipped with innovative, industry-leading features, the OAC 2000 has been praised for its residential and commercial uses.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch the OAC 2000 Outdoor Air Conditioner to all of Canada,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Individuals and businesses who’ve been in search of an energy efficient cooling solution for their homes and buildings will love this design. This model is built to last, and can withstand extreme weather.”

The freestanding Equator AC Unit boasts a myriad of outstanding features that customers in the U.S. have already come to appreciate. In commercial markets, its eco-friendly compressor makes it an ideal solution for warehouses of varying sizes. Measuring 22.4 x 18.9 x 11 (HxWxD in inches), the OAC 2000 has an impressive cooling capacity of 7,000 BTU and an air volume of 8122 cubic feet per hour. The unit can operate in temperatures between 64.4°F and 113°F, and it is built with waterproof electronic parts. It has even been designated as an IP24 Rated Waterproof appliance.

There are even more features that make it the ideal outdoor air conditioner for residential properties. Homeowners consistently praise the low noise output, as well as its powerful cooling capacity. Individuals also appreciate the fact that no tools or installation are needed for the OAC 2000.

Other top features that come standard with the Equator Outdoor AC include an anti-rust and anti-corrosion coating, power-off protection, one year parts and labor warranty, a QR code with access to the OAC 2000’s instruction manual, universal wheels, compressor overload protection, and a warning light.

Canadian customers can now purchase the Equator 7000 BTU Outdoor Air Conditioner through Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, Wayfair, and Walmart amongst others at $939.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.