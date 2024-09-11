Equator Introduces the EHC 23422 Electric Hybrid Cooktop for Enhanced Kitchen Versatility

EHC 23422 in a sleek black finish, adding efficiency and style to your kitchen.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is proud to unveil the Equator EHC 23422 Electric Hybrid Cooktop, a state-of-the-art appliance designed to elevate cooking experiences. Combining modern technology with a sleek black finish, this hybrid cooktop brings versatility and efficiency to any kitchen setting.

The EHC 23422 features four burners, including two induction and two ceramic, providing options for a variety of cooking techniques. Powered by a 240V/60Hz/30A electrical input, this cooktop boasts over 7100W of power distributed across nine adjustable levels. Home chefs can benefit from the left rear burner's 1200W booster and the left front burner's 2000W booster, while the right front burner offers 2100W with a 2700W booster, and the right rear burner supplies 1800W of power.

Weighing 21.2 lbs and measuring 2.2 x 23 x 20.5 inches, the cooktop is designed for both durability and compactness, making it a perfect fit for kitchens of all sizes. In addition to its sleek design, the cooktop ensures top-quality performance with ETL and FCC certification. Customers can also enjoy peace of mind with a 1-year warranty covering parts and labor.

The Equator EHC 23422 Electric Hybrid Cooktop is now available and priced at $180.00. It is available at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and Amazon, and it has convenient shipping through FedEx and UPS.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Founded in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances is dedicated to providing innovative and eco-friendly home appliances. With a wide range of products, including washer-dryer combos, refrigerators, and cooktops, Equator is known for its commitment to quality and sustainability. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.

