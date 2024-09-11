Equator Unveils the 30” Electric Hybrid Cooktop for Versatile At-Home Cooking

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is excited to announce the release of its latest kitchen innovation, the Equator 30” Electric Hybrid Cooktop, designed to elevate your cooking experience with unmatched flexibility and modern safety features.

This hybrid cooktop is equipped with two induction burners and two ceramic burners, allowing users to cook with a variety of cookware styles. Whether installed in a full-size kitchen, tiny home, or vacation property, this cooktop provides the convenience of multiple heating methods in one compact design. The simple and intuitive digital display makes it easy to control all of the cooktop’s features, making meal preparation seamless.

Designed with user safety in mind, the Equator 30” Electric Hybrid Cooktop includes advanced safety features such as Automatic Shut Off to prevent potential hazards and a Child Lock to prevent accidental use. Additionally, the Residual Heat Indicator ensures users are aware when the surface is still warm after cooking, enhancing kitchen safety.

For cooks who need speed, the Boost Function temporarily increases the burner’s power for quicker cooking times. The Triple Heating Element provides precise control over different-sized heating rings, and the Keep Warm button ensures food stays at the perfect temperature until it’s ready to serve.

Additional features like the Timer, High and Low Voltage Protection, and Failure Display Function contribute to the cooktop's long-term reliability and ease of use. Compatible with a wide range of cookware, the ceramic burners accommodate most materials, while the induction burners are best paired with induction-compatible cookware made of ferrous metals.

The Equator 30” Electric Hybrid Cooktop blends cutting-edge technology with a sleek design, offering a versatile and safe solution for modern kitchens. The 30422 is priced at $200 and is available at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and Amazon.



About Equator Advanced Appliances

Founded in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has built a reputation for innovation and eco-friendly designs in home appliances. With a diverse product lineup including washer-dryer combos, cooktops, and dishwashers, the company is committed to providing solutions that enhance everyday life. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.

