2022 Latest Report on Fresh Food Vending Machines Market Size and Analysis by 2028 | Xcellent Insights

Improving standard of living and rapid technological advancements in food vending machines are key factors expected to drive global market growth by 2028.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 is expected to reach USD XX billion in 2028, registering a revenue CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Key factors such as changing consumer patterns, increasing consumption of fresh food such as meal-size salads, chicken, fresh juices, sandwiches, and fresh vegetables, and growing adoption of smart vending machines with LCD touchscreens are expected to drive global market growth over the forecast period.

Fresh food vending machines are devices that are installed in schools, hospitals, hotels, workplaces, airports, and other public places for dispensing products such as food products and beverages. These vending machines are a great way to avail ready-to-eat nutritious and tasty healthy meals and snacks in public places. Fresh food vending machines are gaining traction as consumers are increasingly looking for healthier meal options and snacks. Various types of fresh food vending machines are available in the market with several features such as voice recognition, and digital display. Many manufacturers are heavily investing in R&D activities to develop more user-friendly and convenient fresh food vending machines.

However, high initial investments, costly maintenance of fresh food vending machines, and inaccessibility to smart vending machines due to budget constraints are some key factors that may hamper global market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑.

The hospital segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR between 2017 and 2028 owing to improving hospital spending, increasing deployment of smart fresh food vending machines, and growing need for 24/7 fresh food in hospitals for general hospital staff and relatives of admitted patients.

𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞.

The cold food products segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing deployment of fresh food vending machines across hospitals, corporate offices, and airports, growing inclination towards healthy lifestyles, and growing demand for cold food products such as salads, fresh juices, sandwiches, ice-creams, cold coffee, and smoothies.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐓𝐨 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐈𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing deployment of fresh food vending machines in public places, schools, hospitals, and supermarkets, rapid technological advancements, and presence of robust key players. Moreover, increasing investments in R&D activities, rising number of health-conscious public, and growing demand for easily accessible healthy food products are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

• Beaver Machine

• Dixie-Narco

• N&W Global Vending S.p.A

• Northwestern

• Royal Vendors

• Sanden International

• Automatic Products

• Okazaki Sangyo Co. Ltd

• Kubota Corporation

• Glory Ltd

• Shibaura Vending Machine Corporation

• Diato Co. Ltd

• Takamisawa Cybernetic

• Fuji Electric Co.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Cold Food Products

• Hot Food Products

𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Supermarkets

• Hospitals

• Schools

• Others

𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

o United States

o Canada

• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o China Taiwan

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Philippines

o Vietnam

• 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

𝐎𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Analyze and forecast market size of global Fresh Food Vending Machines Market by value and volume.

• Estimate market size, share, revenue CAGR.

• Analyze and study micro markets in terms of contributions to Fresh Food Vending Machines Market, their individual growth trends and prospects.

• Precise insights of useful details about factors driving and affecting growth of Fresh Food Vending Machines Market.

• Comprehensive overview and profiles of key players including business strategies such as research and development investments, collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product launches and joint ventures.

