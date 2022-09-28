Missing inmate turns himself into authorities

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-62)

September 26, 2022 (Omaha, Neb.) – An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) has turned himself into authorities. Today, Clifford Brown #88039 went to the Omaha Police Department. He was transported to the Douglas County Correctional Center.

Brown left the facility the evening of September 22 with Matthew Hurich. Hurich has not been located.

Brown started his sentence on February 1, 2021. He was sentenced to just over three years on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) out of Dawson County. Brown has a tentative release date of January 19, 2023

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

