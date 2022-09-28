John Vento Honors Suicide Prevention Awareness Month With Latest Single

John Vento

John Vento’s “Sweet Cheslie” tells the tragic story of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, while raising awareness about suicide prevention.

This track is dedicated to the memory of Cheslie Kryst...Though the world was shocked by her suicide, it once again highlighted the mental health crisis facing our society.” — John Vento

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music Veteran, John Vento is well-known for both his award-winning brand of rootsy rock and roll, as well as his work with multiple charitable causes. Not only is John the co-founder of non-profit, Band Together Pittsburgh, working with those on the autism spectrum, but he is also heavily involved with the Remember Me Rose Garden, in memory of the Flight 93 Heroes. Now, Vento is releasing a new song to bring awareness to Suicide Prevention Month, “Sweet Cheslie.”

“Sweet Cheslie” is dedicated to the life and memory of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst. The recording brings together notable artists from the Pittsburgh area, including Shane McLaughlin (guitar/vocals), Bob Zigerelli (vocals), Cherylann Hawk (vocals) and David Granati (guitar/bass/vocals.) The song was written by Vento, McLaughlin and Granati, with lyrics by Matt Wohlfarth.

https://open.spotify.com/track/6gMeAradWCCqkozf8v3nee?si=d8f2143e38b744d4

An accompanying music video for the song is in production.

John Vento said, “This track is dedicated to the memory of Cheslie Kryst, who was an American television correspondent, model, and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss USA 2019. As Miss USA, she represented the United States at the Miss Universe 2019 competition and finished in the Top Ten. Kryst was also an attorney and had served as a correspondent for the TV program “Extra” from 2019 until her death.”

Vento continues, “On January 30. 2022, Cheslie jumped to her death from The Orion, a 60 story high rise apartment building in Midtown Manhattan. Though the world was shocked by her suicide, it once again highlighted the mental health crisis facing our society. After her death, Cheslie’s mother released a statement that her daughter had suffered from high- functioning depression.”

Living in a city of eight million

But you still somehow felt alone

Searchin’ for that rest and peaceful feelin’

May your light continue to shine

Oh sweet Cheslie,

Why didn’t you just come home

Oh sweet Cheslie,

Why we’ll just never know

Ohhhhh Cheslie,

Why didn’t you just come home

You could always come home

Deep beneath your beautiful brown eyes

There was a darkness that fooled us all

Wish we could have reached out and held your hand

Before you took that fall

Oh sweet Cheslie,

Why didn’t you just come home

Oh sweet Cheslie,

Your mama wants to know

Ohhhhh Cheslie,

Why didn’t you just come home

You could always come home

People have a need for love

That they can’t always show

Thirty seemed so old to you

With nothing else to do

Ohhhhhh Cheslie,

Why didn’t you just come home

Ohhhh Cheslie,

Your daddy wants to know

Oh, sweet Cheslie,

Why didn’t you just come home

You could always come home

You could always come home

You could always come home

You could always come home

Come home

Through this song, the artists are doing their best to cherish the loving memory of Cheslie Kryst, while also hoping that they can somehow make an impact in someone’s life during a time of need. More details about John Vento can be seen at http://www.johnvento.com

For more information about Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, please visit https://nami.org/Get-Involved/Awareness-Events/Suicide-Prevention-Awareness-Month-(SPAM)