Bold City Heating & Air Revamps Training Room For Employee Continued Education
Bold City Heating & Air is improving its training program to provide customers with support on the most up-to-date technologies for their homes' HVAC units.JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold City Heating & Air, a Florida-based company serving Jacksonville and surrounding areas, is excited to announce the revamping of its employee training program. The initiative strives to keep employees informed about new technologies on the market so they can provide top-level service to customers.
Part of the training program will include educating employees about new efficiency standards that are mandated by the EPA (Environmental Protection Act) starting on January 1, 2023. In addition to the EPA mandates, the program will focus on teaching the company employees about:
• New refrigerants
• Improved tools
• Updated industry guidelines
"Our employees must stay up-to-date on the latest technologies coming out so we can provide the best quality service to our valued customer base," says Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City Heating & Air. "Technologies and tools are ever-changing, so we make sure our expert technicians are informed and trained on any new refrigerants, improved tools, and EPA requirements."
The team of technicians at Bold City Heating & Air are experts in their field and strive to ensure all employees are provided with the tools to service the newest technologies and systems on the market. The company is family-owned and proudly state-certified.
Bold City Heating & Air has been in the HVAC service industry for two generations, serving the local community of Jacksonville, Florida faithfully throughout this time. Customers who interact with the technicians at Bold City Heating & Air can expect to be treated like members of the family. In addition to its renowned customer service, Bold City Heating & Air is excited to be revamping its training program to ensure all employees have the knowledge to serve customers better.
The team at Bold City Heating & Air can help residents in Jacksonville design HVAC systems for their homes that meet their needs and improve indoor air quality without exceeding the client’s budget. HVAC systems, while always fundamentally the same, are always evolving to keep up with new technologies, so it’s critical for Bold City Heating & Air to invest in its employees' education for the future.
Jacksonville residents who want to schedule an appointment with Bold City Heating & Air’s knowledgeable technicians can fill out their online contact form. All repairs the company performs are 100% guaranteed and are backed by a 1-year warranty.
Mirza Pilakovic
Bold City Heating & Air
+1 (904) 379-1648
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook