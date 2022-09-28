Augmented Reality (AR) in Automotive to Gain Momentum Due to Emerging M&As in the Automotive Sector – GlobalData Plc

Augmented Reality (AR) in Automotive – Thematic Research is now available with GlobalData Plc

LONDON, UK, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market analysis publication by GlobalData Plc titled Augmented Reality (AR) in Automotive – Thematic Research examines the various factors influencing the adoption of AR in the automotive sector. AR can play a wide range of valuable roles in vehicles. When fully self-driving vehicles arrive–around 2035, according to GlobalData forecasts–AR can also improve entertainment experiences, overlaying content and video games over the outside world or repurposing car windows to display a different world entirely. M&A activity in the AR market is intensifying, with access to technology being the principal rationale for most deals.

The AR market in the automotive sector has been witnessing several upgrades in terms of mergers and acquisitions as well as partnerships. Along with that, the companies are also engaging in filing patent trends and following social media trends to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, LG Electronics and StradVision have partnered to create the next generation of AR HUDs for infotainment systems in December 2021. Similarly, Hyundai and Unity engaged in an association to develop a digital twin of a factory for AR-enabled training, smart manufacturing, and autonomous driving simulation in January 2022.

AR Market Value Chain Components

GlobalData’s AR value chain is split into five segments: semiconductors, components, devices, platforms, and applications and content.

• Semiconductors

o CPUs

o GPUs

o VPUs

o Image processors

o Communication chips

o MEMS

o Memory chips

• Components

o Motion tracking

o Batteries

o Displays

o Cameras and 3D lenses

o Audio components

o Machine vision

• Devices

o Smartphones

o AR smart glasses

o AR headsets

• Platforms

o AI

• Applications and content

Top AR in Automotive Players

In this section, GlobalData highlights automotive companies making their mark within the AR theme.

Leading AR adopters in automotive

• BMW: BMW uses AR to allow its designers to view a vehicle model in 3D space at scale during the vehicle development phase. This can interact with computer-aided design (CAD) data later in the development process, with BMW claiming the system can speed up the process by up to 12 months.

• Continental

• Daimler

• Ford

• General Motors (GM)

• Hyundai

• Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)

• Nissan

• Stellantis

• Tesla

• Toyota

• Volkswagen

• Volvo

Leading AR vendors

• Alibaba: To enhance its AR capabilities, Alibaba acquired Infinity AR, an Israel-based AR and computer vision start-up, in 2019. In August 2020, Alibaba’s AutoNavi, a Chinese web mapping, navigation, and location-based services provider, integrated AR into its Gaode Map app for vehicle distance monitoring and precision navigation.

• Alphabet

• Amazon

• Apple

• ByteDance

• Magic Leap

• Meta

• Microsoft

• Niantic

• Qualcomm

• Samsung Electronics

• Snap

• Tencent

• Unity

• Vuzix

Specialist AR vendors in automotive

• Blippar: Blippar’s AR products include Blippbuilder and WebAR SDK tool. Blippbuilder allows individuals to create their own AR experiences without having to write any code. Blippar also has computer vision products consisting of a car recognition API, an object and logo recognition API, and a face recognition API.

• DigiLens

• Envisics

• StradVision

• Varjo

• Visteon

• WayRay

