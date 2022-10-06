Clinc and Alkami Partner to Bring Digital Servicing Solutions to Banks and Credit Unions
Integrated technology provides an enhanced AI-driven user experience
Putting Clinc inside the authenticated experience with Alkami will expand our member’s ability to manage their money in a way that’s easy to understand”ANN ARBOR, MI & PLANO, TX, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinc, a leading global provider of conversational artificial intelligence technologies, and Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., today announced a partnership to bring Clinc’s conversational AI into the Alkami platform to be available for all of their financial institution clients.
— Ryan Jandris, SVP of Digital Banking, Landmark Credit Union
Clinc offers both authenticated and unauthenticated, AI-driven virtual assistants providing self-service banking across a multitude of functions as simple as requesting password reset to transferring funds and applying for loans. Clinc's AI technology uses natural language processing to uniquely understand how users talk and can understand both slang and context. The conversation is controlled by the end user versus the voicebot forcing them into rigid, limited options, resulting in a positive user experience.
One of the largest credit unions in Wisconsin, Landmark Credit Union, chose Alkami and Clinc as key pillars in their member-centric digital strategy. Ryan Jandris, SVP of Digital Banking said, “Providing our members with innovative solutions that help them easily interact with their finances and support their overall financial health is a top priority. The Alkami and Clinc partnership demonstrates the best-in-class integrations Landmark was looking for when assessing the right technology partners to help us drive this vision. With almost 80% of our AI interactions on Clinc today being service related, we are able to provide members faster feedback in their channel of choice. Putting Clinc inside the authenticated experience with Alkami will expand our member’s ability to manage their money in a way that’s easy to understand and provide them insights that can help them achieve their financial goals.”
“Community banks and credit unions rely on the Alkami Platform to ensure their account holders get the best digital banking experience available,” said Stephen Bohanon, co-founder and chief strategy and product officer of Alkami. “Clinc’s revolutionary conversational AI has been proven successful at some of the largest banks worldwide. Now, our clients can offer that same experience to their account holders as a complement to the personal touch and relationships they are known for—and that makes them truly unique.”
Notably, half of the usage occurs after hours and over 90% of users interacting with Clinc’s virtual financial assistant achieve what they are looking for immediately without ever having to speak with branch staff or a contact center agent – a huge improvement in user satisfaction and significant impact on staffing and expenses.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Alkami, an organization that has a clear roadmap for the future and is fully committed to providing innovative solutions to the financial institutions they serve" said Jon Newhard, CEO of Clinc.
About Clinc
Clinc is the leading global provider of conversational artificial intelligence technologies. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company was founded in 2015 by world-class AI and systems research professors at the University of Michigan. Utilizing the world's most sophisticated natural language processing engine and the most advanced scientific discoveries in AI research, Clinc's AI emulates human intelligence and can understand unstructured, unconstrained speech, and can interpret not only semantics and intent, but the underlying meaning of user queries. Learn more at clinc.com.
About Alkami
Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening and loan origination, multi-payment fraud prevention, and data analytics and engagement solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com.
