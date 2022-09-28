Global Airport And Marine Port Security Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Airport And Marine Port Security Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Airport And Marine Port Security Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the airport and marine port security market size is expected to grow to $113.42 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The increasing internal and external threats are driving the growth of the airport and marine port security industry going forward.

The airport and marine port security market consists of sales of products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to protect a shipping port and airport facility from terrorism, other illegal activities, and activists. Airport and Marine port security refers to an ecosystem which provide safety to air cargos and protection of vessels, both internally and externally. It also refers to the measures taken to ensure that treaties signed with other countries are properly enforced.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the airport and marine port security market. Major companies operating in the airport and marine port security market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in April 2019, Honeywell, a US-based company providing airport and maritime port security services, launched a first-of-its-kind technology integration with Intel that enables new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in its MAXPRO® connected security platform. This platform supports Network Video Recorders (NVR) and Video Management Systems (VMS) and enables advanced analytics, deep learning, and facial recognition capabilities.

The global airport and marine port security market is segmented:

By Technology: Surveillance Systems, Physical Access Control Systems, Screening and Scanning Systems, Perimeter Intrusion Detection System, Network Access Control and Security, Real-Time Location Systems

By Services: Facility and Asset Management, System Integration, Training and Consulting

By Infrastructure: Airport, Marine port

By Geography: The global airport and marine port security market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Airport And Marine Port Security Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides airport and marine port security global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global airport and marine port security global market, airport and marine port security global market share, airport and marine port security global market segments and geographies, airport and marine port security market players, airport and marine port security market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

Key Market Players: Tyco International Ltd, L-3 Communications Holdings Inc., Honeywell International Inc., HCL Infosystems Limited, Bosch Security Systems, Unisys Corporation, Flir Systems, Inc., Raytheon, Siemens AG, SAAB AB, Motorola, James Fisher and Sons, Rapiscan, Nokia, and Safran.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

