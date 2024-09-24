Rigid Plastic Packaging Global Market 2024 To Reach $313.92 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.2%

Rigid Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rigid plastic packaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $232.45 billion in 2023 to $247.12 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cost efficiency, durability and protection, versatility, lightweight properties, barrier properties, consumer convenience.

The rigid plastic packaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $313.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability initiatives, e-commerce growth, customization and branding, regulatory compliance, increased focus on circular economy, changing consumer preferences.

The increasing demand from end users such as the food and beverage industry is expected to boost the growth of the rigid plastic packaging market going forward. The food and beverage industry refers to all businesses that handle the processing, packaging, and distribution of uncooked food. Rigid plastic packaging enables product durability promoting food safety and shelf life, as a result, increasing demand from end users such as the food and beverage industry is expected to boost the rigid plastic packaging market.

Key players in the market include Berry Global Inc., Amcor PLC, Silgan Holdings Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., DS Smith PLC, Al Jabriplastic Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Takween Advanced Industries Company, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Anchor Packaging LLC, Bemis Manufacturing Company, ALPLA Group GmbH & Co. KG, Sonoco Products Company, Klöckner Pentaplast Group GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Consolidated Container Co. LLC, Winpak Ltd., Graham Packaging Company Inc., IPL Plastics Inc., Linpac Packaging Limited, M&H Plastics Limited, Placon Corporation, Printpack Incorporated, Rexam PLC, Ring Container Technologies LLC, RPC Group PLC, Solo Cup Company, Tekni-Plex Inc., Polypack Inc., Hedwin Corporation.

Companies in the market are increasingly focusing on partnership and collaboration to improve their financial strength and product portfolio. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other’s strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

1) By Product Type: Boxes, Bottle And Jars, Cans, Blister Packs, Clamshells, Trays, Intermediate Bulk Container( IBCs), Other Product Types

2) By Material: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, High Density Polypropylene, Other Materials

3) By Manufacturing Process: Extrusion, Injection Molding, Other Manufacturing Process

4) By End-User: Food And Beverages, Personal Care, Household, Healthcare, Other End-Users

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Rigid plastic packaging refers to packaging that typically uses stronger and heavier materials than flexible packaging. This is used to provide structure and support for products.

The main types of rigid plastic packaging are boxes, bottles and jars, cans, blister packs, clamshells, trays, intermediate bulk containers (IBC), and others. A box refers to a container that has a flat bottom and is used to protect foods from damage, provide food safety, and extend the freshness of foods. The various materials include polyethylene, polypropylene, high-density polypropylene, and others. The various manufacturing process includes extrusion, injection molding, and others, and are used by various end-users such as food and beverages, personal care, household, healthcare, and others.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Rigid Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on rigid plastic packaging market size, rigid plastic packaging market drivers and trends, rigid plastic packaging market major players and rigid plastic packaging market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

