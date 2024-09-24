Global Ride Sharing Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Ride Sharing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ride sharing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $112.24 billion in 2023 to $134.09 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to smartphone penetration, urbanization trends, rising traffic congestion, environmental consciousness, cost-effective transportation, flexible and on-demand services.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Ride Sharing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The ride sharing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $280.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to enhanced safety and security measures, advancements in autonomous vehicles, focus on sustainability and green initiatives, expansion into underserved and rural areas, dynamic pricing optimization.

Growth Driver Of The Ride Sharing Market

The increasing penetration of smart devices is expected to propel the growth of the ride-sharing market going forward. Smart devices refer to objects made intelligent with advanced computing, including AI and machine learning, and network to form the Internet of Things (IoT). Smart devices are used to keep an eye on drivers for rideshare companies. Smart devices transfer the user's identity from vehicle to vehicle in the not-too-distant future when self-driving automobiles are shared by several users, allowing for quick personalization.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Ride Sharing Market Growth?

Key players in the market include ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., BlaBlaCar SA, Cabify Espana S.L.U, Careem Networks FZ LLC, Gett, GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd., Lyft Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Aptiv PLC, TomTom International BV, Daimler AG, Bolt Technology OU, Zimride, Denso Corporation, Yandex, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd., Via Transportation Inc., Scoop Technologies Inc., Wingz Inc., Curb Mobility LLC, PT Gojek Indonesia, Easy Taxi Serviços Ltda., Beat Mobility SA, Juno USA LP, Grab Holdings Inc., Free Now, Bolt Mobility Corp., ViaVan, Ryde Technologies Pte Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Ride Sharing Market Size?

Major companies operating in the ride-sharing market are developing innovative products such as travel features to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. Travel features refer to the distinctive characteristics, services, or functionalities offered by transportation or travel-related products and services to enhance the overall travel experience for users.

How Is The Global Ride Sharing Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Car Sharing, E-Hailing, Car Rental, Station-Based Mobility

2) By Membership type: Fixed Ridesharing, Corporate Ridesharing, Dynamic Ridesharing

3) By Target Audience: Corporate, Families, Daily Commuters, Other Target Audiences

4) By Business Model: P2P, B2B, B2C

5) By Application: Android, IOS, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Ride Sharing Market

North America was the largest region in the ride sharing market in 2023. The regions covered in the ride sharing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Ride Sharing Market Definition

Ride sharing refers to the practice of two or more people traveling to and from their places of employment or attendance at postsecondary institutions in a single motor vehicle. Carpooling and vanpooling are also covered in ride sharing practices.

The major types of ride sharing are car sharing, e-hailing, car rental, and station-based mobility. Car sharing refers to the process of hiring an automobile from a private owner for a brief period of time through a P2P car rental firm. Several types of membership are included in ride sharing, such as fixed ride sharing, corporate ride sharing, and dynamic ride sharing. The target audiences of ride-sharing services are corporations, families, daily commuters, and other groups. Several types of business models are involved, such as P2P, B2B, and B2C. Ride sharing is used in a variety of applications for Android, iOS, and other platforms.

Ride Sharing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global ride sharing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Ride Sharing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ride sharing market size, ride sharing market drivers and trends and ride sharing market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

