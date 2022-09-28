Submit Release
BEFORE HOLIDAY RUSH, CUDDLY AND PARTNERS MEETS NEEDS OF DALLAS PEOPLE AND PETS

Keeping Dallas Families Together

For the second time, Dallas Pets are Family will bring together eight organizations in an effort to keep pets in loving homes.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CUDDLY, a mission-driven company centered around the needs of rescued animals has expanded into pet food pantries to help communities struggling with food insecurity. After the success of the first event of its name, organizations in the Dallas community are coming together again on October 29th to provide free food and services to local pet families in need - keeping them together and keeping loved pets out of the shelter.

With food insecurity up over 27% in the last two years across Texas, 1 in 6 families in Dallas have found it difficult to access food, including for their pets. At the first Dallas Pets event in June 2022, volunteers heard the stories of struggle over and over and saw the love and commitment between families and their pets. With over 500 pets provided services, the need was seemingly endless.

Event volunteers also heard “thank you so much, we hope you come back” countless times, so that’s exactly what they’re doing. Members of the public can also take part in this effort by visiting www.cuddly.com/dallaspets and donating food. Every donation made is another family served. Those interested in funding medical care can go to the link and donate to Spay Neuter Network, specifically. Food donations can be made via all other participating organizations.

Pet food, treats, and cat litter will be made available by Dallas Animal Services, Friends of Dallas Animal Services, Dallas Pets Alive!, Operation Kindness; Dogs Matter; and SPCA of Texas; all made possible by generous support from CUDDLY and the public. Additionally, Good Pup, an innovative virtual dog training program, will provide access to their services at deeply discounted rates, along with full scholarships, and Spay Neuter Network will provide basic pet wellness services including Rabies and other vaccines, microchips, as well as spay/neuter appointments. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 29th, 9am to 1pm, at Red Bird Mall in front of Southwest Workforce Center. 7330 S Westmoreland Rd in DallasFood and services are available first come first served.

