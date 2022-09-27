Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program self-assessment tool available to residents.

CANADA, September 27 - Following the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona, residents interested in the Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program (PDFAP) can now access a new online self-assessment tool to determine their eligibility to the program.



The PDFAP provides residents, small business, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities with an opportunity to apply for financial assistance for repairs or uninsurable losses to essential basic property.



Residents must contact their insurance provider first to submit claims for insurable items. The online self-assessment tool will help residents determine if they should proceed with a PDFAP application for items not covered under current insurance policies and which may be eligible under the program.



Additional information on the PDFAP application, online and hard copies, will become available in the coming days.



“The scope of damage Fiona caused has been devasting and some things are not covered by our insurance policies,” said Minister of Justice and Public Safety Darlene Compton. “This is why we have the PDFAP. Based on our previous experiences and those of our sister Atlantic provinces, we know that this program can help cover some of the repair costs of uninsurable assets for our residents.”

Visit the Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program to learn more about the program’s eligibility criteria.

