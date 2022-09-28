Submit Release
West Central Mountains Economic Development SummitOct03

October 3, 2022

The West Central Mountains Economic Development Council is ecstatic to announce the return of our annual West Central Mountains Economic Summit, held on Monday, October 3rd, 2022 at the Shore Lodge world-class resort in McCall. This year is significant on many levels, from understanding the current economic landscape to coming together and connecting after a difficult couple of years.

Learn more here.

