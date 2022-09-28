Ruth Maille Set To Add The Power of Empathy To "The Power of.." Book Series

Multi-award-winning author and certified parent-relationship coach, Ruth Maille, announces plans for the upcoming release of "The Power of Empathy," an addition to "The Power.." book series where she teaches the art of gratitude and kindness.

Ruth Maille is continuing in her pursuit of promoting social-emotional learning and helping children to become responsible adults by leveraging her experience as a parent-relationship coach and storytelling skills to create interesting, impactful stories as she recently announced plans to add to the “The Power..” book series. The soon-to-be-released book is titled The Power of Empathy - Be the Friend You’ve Always Wanted continuing her focus on character traits and teaching real-life lessons to kids.

“The books are about character traits that are essential in children's lives, something children need to be taught. My books focus on positivity, kindness, gratitude, and empathy.” – Ruth Maille.

Children have often been described as the future, making it essential to ensure they learn how to become responsible members of our society. Consequently, Ruth Maille is looking to contribute her quota to the development of the world as an educator, owning and operating a daycare/preschool for 32 years. She has taken her dedication to another level with the creation of “The Power of..” series, writing children’s books for kids between the ages of 4 and 8.

Ruth has scooped several awards, including grand prize awards for the book series, and she is looking to continue in that tradition with The Power of Empathy. The book delves into the principles of friendship, kindness, and empathy, using captivating illustrations and characters, including the Orbit mascot. Other books in the series are The Power of Kindness - Through the Eyes of Children, The Power of Gratitude - Unlocking Hidden Treasures and The Power of Positivity - The ABCs of a Pandemic.

For further information about The Power of Empathy and other works from Ruth Maille, visit - www.ruthmaille-author.com. The campaign for promoting essential character traits in children continues across social media, including Facebook and Instagram.

Author Ruth Maille

Ruth Maille is an author, certified parent-relationship coach, and daycare/preschool owner and operator. She is the author of the multi-award-winning interactive books, “The Power of…” series, focusing on character traits that are essential to social and emotional learning. Ruth's passion for writing comes from years of reading children's books and seeing the resulting impact on young lives. She aims to help children learn to use their imaginations to embark on make-believe adventures that teach them lifelong values that equip and inspire them to be anything they choose.

