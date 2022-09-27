News Advisory

COUNTY GOVERNMENT CLOSURES DUE TO HURRICANE IAN

AS A RESULT, STATE GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS IN THESE COUNTIES ALSO CLOSED

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In response to Hurricane Ian, several potentially impacted counties have announced closures of government buildings. In line with county ordered closures, state facilities in these counties will be closed on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Counties that have announced closures:

Alachua

Bradford, 12 p.m.

Brevard, 2 p.m.

Charlotte

Broward

Citrus

Clay, 12 p.m.

Collier

DeSoto

Duval 12 p.m.

Flagler

Glades

Hardee Hendry

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Lake

Lee

Levy

Manatee

Marion, 12 p.m.

Monroe

Okeechobee

Orange

Osceola Palm Beach

Pinellas

Polk

Putnam

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

St. Lucie

Sumter

Volusia

The Department continuously updates the list of state building closures at: dms.myflorida.com/buildingclosures. Florida DMS Emergency Information Hotline is 888-336-7345.

