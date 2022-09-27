COUNTY GOVERNMENT CLOSURES DUE TO HURRICANE IAN
|
News Advisory
September 27, 2022
|
For more information contact: DMS Communications
Comm1@dms.fl.gov
850-921-5266
COUNTY GOVERNMENT CLOSURES DUE TO HURRICANE IAN
AS A RESULT, STATE GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS IN THESE COUNTIES ALSO CLOSED
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In response to Hurricane Ian, several potentially impacted counties have announced closures of government buildings. In line with county ordered closures, state facilities in these counties will be closed on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
Counties that have announced closures:
|
|
|
The Department continuously updates the list of state building closures at: dms.myflorida.com/buildingclosures. Florida DMS Emergency Information Hotline is 888-336-7345.
About DMS
The Florida Department of Management Services (DMS) is the primary business and workforce services provider to Florida government. DMS is proud to serve those who serve Florida, working every day to create efficiencies, value and sustainable cost savings for Florida taxpayers. DMS staff take pride in providing excellent customer service and supporting agency priorities through innovation and technology. For more information, visit www.dms.myflorida.com.