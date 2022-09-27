Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,887 in the last 365 days.

COUNTY GOVERNMENT CLOSURES DUE TO HURRICANE IAN

 

News Advisory
September 27, 2022 		For more information contact: DMS Communications
Comm1@dms.fl.gov
850-921-5266

COUNTY GOVERNMENT CLOSURES DUE TO HURRICANE IAN 

AS A RESULT, STATE GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS IN THESE COUNTIES ALSO CLOSED

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.  – In response to Hurricane Ian, several potentially impacted counties have announced closures of government buildings. In line with county ordered closures, state facilities in these counties will be closed on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. 

Counties that have announced closures:

  • Alachua
  • Bradford, 12 p.m.
  • Brevard, 2 p.m.
  • Charlotte
  • Broward
  • Charlotte
  • Citrus
  • Clay, 12 p.m.
  • Collier
  • DeSoto
  • Duval 12 p.m.
  • Flagler
  • Glades
  • Hardee
  • Hendry
  • Hernando
  • Highlands
  • Hillsborough
  • Lake
  • Lee
  • Levy
  • Manatee
  • Marion, 12 p.m.
  • Monroe
  • Okeechobee
  • Orange
  • Osceola
  • Palm Beach
  • Pinellas
  • Polk
  • Putnam
  • Sarasota
  • Seminole
  • St. Johns
  • St. Lucie
  • Sumter
  • Volusia

The Department continuously updates the list of  state building closures at: dms.myflorida.com/buildingclosures. Florida DMS Emergency Information Hotline is 888-336-7345.

  

About DMS 

The Florida Department of Management Services (DMS) is the primary business and workforce services provider to Florida government. DMS is proud to serve those who serve Florida, working every day to create efficiencies, value and sustainable cost savings for Florida taxpayers. DMS staff take pride in providing excellent customer service and supporting agency priorities through innovation and technology. For more information, visit www.dms.myflorida.com.

You just read:

COUNTY GOVERNMENT CLOSURES DUE TO HURRICANE IAN

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.