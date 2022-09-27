Saskatchewan Provincial Parks Extend Camping Reservations for the Season

CANADA, September 27 - Released on September 27, 2022

From October 1 to March 15, select campsites in certain provincial parks are available to be reserved online at a discounted rate with reduced services.

"Demand for fall camping has continued to grow each year, which was especially evident last October after a record-breaking season," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Offering campsite bookings online throughout fall and winter gives campers the opportunity to extend their camping season with the assurance of knowing their campsite is reserved and will be ready upon arrival."

Throughout October, 13 provincial parks will offer select campsites for late-fall camping that can be reserved online, including Blackstrap, Buffalo Pound, Cypress Hills, Duck Mountain, Echo Valley, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake, Moose Mountain, Pike Lake, Rowan's Ravine, Danielson, Douglas and Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Parks.

From November 1 to March 15, online campsite reservations for winter camping will be offered at Buffalo Pound, Cypress Hills, Duck Mountain, Echo Valley and Pike Lake Provincial Parks.

Campers should note that services will be reduced. Each campsite will have a note on the reservation site notifying what services are available, such as electricity, water, sewer or pit toilets. The nightly rates for October 1 to March 15 are discounted to reflect the reduced services:

Nightly Electric: $29 per night

Nightly Non-electric: $16 per night

Camp-Easy sites are also available to be booked at a rate of $80 per night.

For stays between November 1 and March 15, reservation and camping fees will be refunded for unused nights if winter camping reservations are cancelled due to any of the following conditions:

Temperatures reach -26 degrees Celsius or below with wind chill during camper's scheduled stay in a provincial park; or

Campgrounds or campsites can't be accessed due to natural disasters, road closures (including travel not recommended advisories due to winter conditions as designated on the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline), or other park-related emergencies.

Starting October 1, 2022 Annual Vehicle Entry Permits are available at a discounted rate of $40. These permits expire April 30, 2023 and can only be used for the remainder of the current season.

To purchase a park entry permit or book a campsite, visit http://parks.saskatchewan.ca.

