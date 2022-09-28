HOLLYWOOD MUSIC COMPOSER, CHARLES-HENRI AVELANGE: AN IMMERSIVE MUSIC & ART STOP IN LOS ANGELES, BEFORE THE GRAMMY’S
The nominee artist will be launching his new album during an event at LA Gallery XII, being admitted in 2 categories: Immersive & Contemporary Classical music.
I never really think of myself as 'only a musician' per se, but also as a filmmaker in charge of the music department,”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nominee's French artist Charles Henri Avelange is revealing his oeuvre in a Private Red Carpet Event that will be held in Santa Monica on Saturday, October 1st, 2022.
— Charles-Henri Avelange
Avelange’s latest album release was inspired by the paintings of his ancestor Leon Oury. Recorded during the pandemic, the composer created themes inspired by various paintings from Leon Oury’s work. Featuring some of the best musicians in Los Angeles and France — including Ambroise Aubrun (Violin), Virginie d’Avezac (Viola), Cecilia Tsan (Cello), Judy Kang (Cello), Sara Andon (Flute), Anthony Parnther (Bassoon), Jonathan Sacdalan (Clarinet), Michael Ripoll (Guitars) and Jacques Pellarin (Accordion) — the exhibit will showcase paintings by Leon Oury, as well as an immersive room surrounded with sound, to experience Avelange’s music as it was intended and to transport you to Leon Oury’s beautiful and simpler times of rural France of the late 1800s and early 1900s.
When: Saturday, October 1st, from 2 pm to 6 pm…
Where: The Barker Hangar, Gallery XII, (Bergamot Station Art Center) | 2525 Michigan Ave, Unit B2, Santa Monica, CA 90404.
What: Red carpet event for the immersive Art & Music exhibition and album release of Charles-Henri Avelange's latest album. Personalities from the film and music industry will be expected and will appreciate the exhibition of a selection of works by the painter Léon Louis Oury, at the same time as they will be merged completely in the compositions of Charles-Henri Avelange made especially for the artist.
Who: Charles-Henri Avelange is an award-winning composer of music for film and television residing in Los Angeles, CA.
"I never really think of myself as 'only a musician' per se, but also as a filmmaker in charge of the music department," he says.”
His most recent work includes scoring the one-hour Sci-Fi TV Pilot RENEGADES OMINARA starring the late Nichelle Nichols (Star Trek) on her last onscreen appearance and directed by Tim Russ (Star Trek: Voyager), as well as the one-hour Sci-Fi TV series pilot NOBILITY, starring Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery), Chris Judge (Stargate: SG-1), Cas Anvar (The Expanse), Star Trek's original Chekov Walter Koenig, and many more Sci-Fi luminaries; the score for the contemporary Sci-Fi drama feature film SIMPLE CREATURE starring Russell Hodgkinson (Z-Nation) and the supernatural western SIX GUN SAVIOR starring Eric Roberts (Expendables), Martin Kove (The Karate Kid) and guest starring Tim Russ (Star Trek: Voyager). Charles-Henri grew up in the French Côte d'Azur, a stone's throw from the Cannes Film Festival. Son of a colonel in the French army and diplomat for the French government, his parents' activity led him to live in various places around the world, including four years in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the last year of which was during the first Gulf War. He spent seven years in a 12th-century Knight Templar castle in Southwest France, the dungeon of which harbored the last species of giant bats in Europe. It's in this setting that Charles-Henri's passion for creating music started. At first, using digital keyboards available at home, his dedication to the craft led him into discovering the world of analog synthesizers used by some of his heroes such as Vangelis and Jean-Michel Jarre.
He often performed live at private events and parties, being the one-man orchestra surrounded by a sea of keyboards and mixing consoles. His music was always inspired by his favorite TV shows, films, and video games, which led him to go yet into another realm of composition: orchestral music. He fell in love with the power produced by a large ensemble of musicians and became a master at merging seamlessly his first love of MOOG-type analog synthesis with the organic and acoustic sound of a symphonic orchestra.
He studied at the renowned private film school ESRA Nice Côte d'Azur, in Nice, France. He holds a Master's degree in sound engineering, sound design, music & film production, and business from the Institut Supérieure des Techniques du Son (Higher Institute of Sound Techniques).
Charles-Henri was also taught all the various aspects of filmmaking, getting to work with cameras. For more information, click on BIO.
Claire Arnaud Aubour
Splash.PR Agency
+1 323-877-8102
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other