CSVT Northern Section Changing Traffic Patterns Today

​Montoursville, PA – Traffic patterns on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT) are changing today in the Northern section work zone.

Southbound traffic, that was using the median crossovers to the northbound lane, will now be shifted onto the recently completed section of the southbound roadway; south of the Route 45 interchange in West Chillisquaque Township.

There are no changes for northbound traffic.

Motorist are urged to drive with caution as they navigate the area. Traffic is being restricted to one lane in each direction as New Enterprise Stone & Lime continues construction.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

# # #





