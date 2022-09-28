AiOne Partners Names Jesse Carrillo as Chief Executive Officer
AiOne Partners offers a streamlined, comprehensive approach to your company’s tech stack and go-to-market strategy.
We rely heavily on data-driven analytics to give you all the information needed.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AiOne Partners, an organization focused on providing companies with a streamlined tech stack and comprehensive strategic planning, announced the appointment of Jesse Carrillo as CEO today. Jesse’s initial objectives include bringing in new business, creating new partnerships, and growing the AiOne Partners team.
— Jesse Carrillo
The wide variety of software platforms available today has irreversibly changed the way businesses sell their products, largely for the better, but too many platforms can cause chaos for internal comms and create inefficient workflows. It’s all too common for companies to deploy an ever-growing list of marketing technologies without seeing a return on their investment, and most businesses would rather leverage what’s currently available more effectively.
A large part of that leverage is finding a business identity that’s relevant to your strategic goals. After all, software can only do so much; you need to use it in a way that caters to your strengths. That’s why AiOne Partners provides guidance on lead generation, pipeline forecasting, and developing sales processes – so that your company maximizes the return on your go-to-market (GTM) strategy.
“It’s not uncommon to see management firms fail to deliver on their promises; we’re not interested in failure, so we rely heavily on data-driven analytics to give you all the information needed to properly execute your business strategy.” – Jesse Carrillo, CEO of AiOne Partners
Carrillo joins AiOne Partners with 20+ years of experience, during which he held several transformational executive roles in sales, strategy, and go-to-market execution. He also spent nearly a decade building up major distribution and VAR networks throughout Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Most recently, Jesse served as the Director of Partner Alliances at Podium, where he bridged the gap between the partners and the software.
About AiOne Partners
AiOne Partners helps companies lay strong foundations for their future by offering them a streamlined tech stack and comprehensive strategic planning. Throughout their 30+ years of combined experience, the founders of AiONe Partners have driven growth and maximized revenue for companies such as Amber Kinetics, Bloom Energy, and SugarCRM.
Crystal Martin
AiOne Partners
crystal@aionepartners.com