AiOne Partners Names Co-Founder Jonathan Daly as Chief Revenue Officer
In an industry where there’s a SaaS platform for every niche need, AiOne Partners offers a more streamlined approach.
Choosing the software platforms that best meet your company’s needs can be overwhelming.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AiOne Partners, an organization focused on providing companies with a streamlined tech stack and comprehensive strategic planning, announced the appointment of co-founder Jonathan Daly as CRO today. Jonathan will focus on creating strategic sales processes and strategies, driving growth, and ensuring the long-term profitability of AiOne Partners.
Most companies use at least a handful of software platforms on a regular basis; some use more than a dozen, which can cause chaos for internal comms and create inefficient workflows. Jonathan knows that companies looking to consolidate tech don’t want to reinvent the wheel, they simply want to leverage what’s currently available more effectively. That’s why AiOne Partners also provides guidance on lead generation, pipeline forecasting, and developing sales processes – to ensure you’re maximizing your go-to-market strategy’s ROI.
"Choosing the software platforms that best meet your company’s needs can be overwhelming. Whether you need an employee advocacy platform, a CRM, or even just an internal comms platform, there are literally dozens of options to choose from in each category. We’re here to help you find the right fit without having to try all of them out yourself, but we’re also here to ensure that your sales processes and lead gen strategies take full advantage of the platforms you choose.”
- Jonathan Daly, CRO of AiOne Partners
Having held multiple senior-level positions throughout his career, Daly brings nearly a decade of experience to AiOne Partners. He’s driven increased revenue for companies like Canopy, Podium, and Fieldguide through a combination of hard work, passion, and grit. Most recently, he was VP of Global Sales at Workz Ventures where he built strategic sales processes and procedures for multiple companies under the Workz Ventures umbrella.
About AiOne Partners
AiOne Partners helps ambitious companies lay strong foundations for their future by offering them a streamlined tech stack and comprehensive strategic planning. Throughout their 30+ years of combined experience, the founders of AiOne Partners have driven growth and maximized revenue for companies such as Kaufman Rossin, SC&H, and Wolf & Co.
