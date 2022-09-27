Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s New Academic Building Becomes Indiana’s First WELL Certified Structure
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's New Academic Building that has new design spaces, chemistry and biochemistry labs, classrooms, a food science lab, and collaborative workspaces.
Three-story, 70,000-square-foot building earns Silver level WELL v1 Certification for meeting performance requirements that impact human health and well-being
Earning WELL Certification for our New Academic Building showcases our commitment to implementing sustainability, health and wellness building standards across campus.”TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s New Academic Building has become Indiana’s first building to earn full WELL Certification for design and technology that enhances the health, wellness and the human experience for the STEM college’s students, faculty, staff and visitors.
— Robert A. Coons, President, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
The 70,000-square-foot, $29 million building has earned Silver level WELL Certification, a pioneering building program established by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). A third-party certification body for WELL conducted a series of inspections to ensure that the building met all IWBI WELL v1 Certification performance requirements regarding air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort, and mind features that impact human health and well-being.
“Earning WELL Certification for our New Academic Building showcases our commitment to implementing sustainability, health and wellness building standards across campus,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. “This had been a strong commitment from our Board of Trustees and administration when planning the project, the architects and engineers in designing the building, and our facilities staff in working throughout the certification process.”
The president added, “In addition to being a welcome addition, providing much-needed educational spaces on campus, the building has provided our students, faculty, and staff with a healthy environment to work, study and relax. We want our buildings to be functional, economical and beneficial; sustaining all elements of our education mission.”
Opened for the start of the 2021-22 school year, the three-story New Academic Building has design, fabrication and rapid prototyping areas, classrooms, state-of-the-art chemistry and biochemistry laboratories, a food science research lab, and student-faculty collaborative workspaces. These facilities affirm Rose-Hulman’s leadership role in undergraduate science, technology engineering, and mathematics education.
The building’s architect, RATIO Design, and mechanical, electrical and plumbing consulting engineers, R. E. Dimond & Associates, both from Indianapolis, incorporated best practices in design and construction in a people-first approach concerning aspects inside and outside the building. The building’s construction was managed by Garmong Construction Services of Terre Haute. One interesting aspect of the New Academic Building is a center concourse that has an art installation titled “Depth of Field” that continuously changes colors through the day and night, reflecting the rhythm of life and the heartbeat of the people within the building.
Rose-Hulman’s Silver level WELL Certification is valid through September of 2025, with yearly review.
IMAGE ATTACHMENT DESCRIPTIONS
A Dropbox with exterior and interior images showcasing aspects of the New Academic Building is available at:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rglxxvmo6hddv83/AABrxCE7bxkSvs70drUWO5zia?dl=0
Please credit: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology/Bryan Cantwell
ROSE-HULMAN B-ROLL VIDEO
A Dropbox with a video package revealing aspects of the New Academic Building is available at:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/3yegjmbrddpivqh/AABoUWW_U4R0LKdJiKtDqeTia?dl=0
Dale Long
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
+18128778418 ext.
dale.long@rose-hulman.edu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Rose-Hulman New Academic Building