Small Business Insights announces exclusive interview with serial entrepreneur and founder of Kefi Spaces, David Fisher
Small Business Insights interviews the serial entrepreneur and founder of Kefi Spaces, David Fisher who is disrupting the real estate market with a new concept.
A vibrant work culture that flows with creativity is our secret at Kefi Spaces, this is the key to success for any small business.”SUGAR LAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Fisher, the host of Small Business Insights, interviews the serial entrepreneur and founder of Kefi Spaces, David Fisher, who is disrupting the real estate market with a new concept.
— David Fisher
As a small business owner, Laura Fisher from Small Business Insights is on a mission to interview business owners from different industries to learn and share their success stories. Today, she has the opportunity to interview a serial entrepreneur and her partner in crime for more than 20 years, David Fisher; who has launched many successful businesses in the last three decades, all under one sector; space as a service. In this interview, David Fisher introduces a true disruption to the real estate market, Kefi Spaces, launching in Space City, Houston, this fall 2022.
Kefi Spaces is a co-shared environment that offers warehouse, private office, co-working, fulfillment center, photo studio, and mail, among other great services, with flexible pricing and month-to-month options, with all-inclusive amenities. This environment has been designed to offer solo entrepreneurs, startups, small businesses, and medium-sized businesses an option to scale their business as they grow without the headache of a long-term commitment or cost per amenity as traditional space suggests.
With its first location coming soon, David Fisher plans to take over the co-warehouse market with more locations modeled under Kefi Spaces across the United States. The first Kefi Spaces co-warehouse pop-up location is located in the Houston heights, more specifically in the design district. Kefi Spaces is conveniently positioned in the heart of Houston with easy access to all major highways, restaurants, and more. Additionally, Kefi Spaces has a massive 60,000 sq ft. warehouse space with loading docks, shipping and receiving areas, air-conditioned all around, meeting room space, and multi-team environments to really help businesses take off.
To learn more about Kefi Spaces, visit kefispaces.com or schedule a hard-hat tour.
Karen Soni
Ahava Marketing, Inc.
+1 8002784829
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other