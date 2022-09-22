David Fisher, Founder and CEO of Western Aviation celebrates a milestones as an ASA Certified Aircraft Appraiser
Our people are the driving force behind our success and our ability to deliver unique solutions.”SUGAR LAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Fisher, Founder, and CEO of Western Aviation, celebrates 7 Years of Experience as an ASA Certified Aircraft Appraiser with over 30+ years of aviation expertise behind him.
— David Fisher
Western Aviation services companies and individuals since 1999 as private jet consultants with expertise in appraisals, acquisitions, and on-demand charter flights with its soon-to-launch Jet Card program. The incredible benefits and first-class service are offered by the one and only David Fisher, the brains behind this massive operation we know as Western Aviation.
David Fisher began as an NAAA Sr. Certified Aircraft and Helicopter Appraiser in 2001, and 7 years ago, he qualified for the American Society of Appraisers (ASA). Fisher became a candidate 10 years ago. A true expert in the aviation industry, overwent through classes, rigorous testing, and extensive sample appraisal reports to be a qualified Sr. Certified ASA Aircraft and Helicopter Appraiser. David Fisher’s appraisal aircraft experience totals around 21 years.
ASA, by far, has the highest standards in the appraisal industry. Established in 1952, the ASA sets the standards in the appraisal industry, which is why lenders, insurance companies, and the legal community look to ASA appraisers for valuation expertise. An expert witness is, as a matter of fact, one of the many services David Fisher offers daily because of this certification, he can bring expertise, professionalism, and well-calculated information to serve many industries and the legal sector.
David Fisher shares what his expertise and Western Aviation stand for, which is that “our people are the driving force behind our success, and our ability to deliver unique solutions… we understand that our customers put their trust in companies who they know will do more, go further and constantly innovate to deliver exceptional service.
Buying or selling an aircraft, you can depend on the experts at Western Aviation to provide the highest level of service and support.”
Today, David Fisher runs many successful enterprises, but his baby and bread and butter continue to be Western Aviation and everything it offers. The best part about David Fisher is his vision and his ability to see beyond the benchmark and anticipate the pros and the cons, which is quite important when you’re going after purchasing, selling, or appraising an aircraft.
An exciting part to all the readers and audience out there is that David is coming soon with Plane Talks Podcast to share his expertise and offer 1:1 advice on the ever-so-complex yet intriguing aviation industry.
To learn more about David Fisher and/or Western Aviation, the leader in the aviation industry, visit westernaviation.com or follow him on LinkedIn to connect.
Karen Soni
Ahava Marketing, Inc.
+1 800-278-4829
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
Aircraft Appraisals by Western Aviation