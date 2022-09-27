Submit Release
SCDSS Announces New Allendale County Director

September 27, 2022 – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) would like to announce Salley Branch as the new Allendale County DSS Director. She began her new position on Friday, September 2nd. 

Mrs. Branch began her career with SCDSS in 1985 in Economic Services. After seven years she left the agency to pursue her master’s degree. She returned to SCDSS in 1998 with Managed Treatment Services. She worked in the Bamberg and Aiken offices for 12 years, before becoming a Performance Coach. She served in that capacity for 4 years before taking a position as supervisor of Child Welfare Services policy for 6 1/2 years.

“I am so excited to be back in my home community, working intentionally together with families, partners, and an incredible staff to realize our SCDSS mission of serving South Carolina,” said Branch.

Mrs. Branch is originally from Charleston, SC, and graduated from Middleton High School. She graduated from the College of Charleston in 1985 first earning her B.S. in Psychology and then her master’s degree in Educational Counseling from The Citadel in 1995.

For more information on DSS services available for Allendale County and the state at large, please visit the SCDSS website here.

 

Distribution channels:


