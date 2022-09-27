NFTS THAT PAY MONTHLY DIVIDENDS FROM A GROWING FRANCHISE ON SALE SOON

FNFTs are a new, innovative way to invest in a business. A preview of the One Nation Café NFT art One Immortl Logo

One Immortl is changing the way NFTs can be used, catapulting NFT technology into the future of investing

MüNCHEN, GERMANY, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earning monthly dividends from a business by owning an NFT is the newest way that cryptocurrency and the real-world economy are colliding.

One Immortl is giving NFT ownership a new twist as they prepare to roll out their first official round of Fractionalized NFTs (FNFTs) at the lowest price they’ll ever offer - €30 each.

The unique debut NFT series will yield real-world dividends from profits gained from brick-and-mortar cafes. The first series will be directly linked to the flagship One Nation Café in Munich, Germany. One-Nation café has been open in Munich since December 2021.

One Immortl’s FNFTs are built on the Polygon Network. Through an active partnership with Polygon and Polygon Studios, One Immortl has received a grant from Polygon to expand the development of FNFTs.

The One Immortl team has announced that the first official series will be available to purchase by the end of October, 2022.

“This is just the start,” said owner Dennis Stopler in an interview with Polygon Studios. “This is not an idea that we want to keep to ourselves. We want to share this innovation with the NFT world and revolutionize the way people think about NFTs.”

How will they work?

Each month, FNFT owners will automatically receive their share of the 15% profit yield from the One Nation Café in Munich, Germany to their One Immortl Wallet in the form of stable coins.

For now, this offer is only available to European holders.

How much in dividends can FNFT holders expect?

Holders can expect their share of 15% of the Cafe’s profits. When the café succeeds, so do holders. There will be 100 released for the first café in Munich. Rewards will be pooled and distributed each month.

When will we see more cafes?

The Immortl team is already in the process of opening an additional café in Phoenix, Arizona. More café locations in Dubai, and Portugal have been planned and are on the roadmap.

What is One-Immortl?

A dual loyalty and fiat/crypto mobile wallet application, and tax-free token.

Given the mounting demand for convenience, the One Immortl team looks to take advantage of the technological developments in the mobile and online space of payment and blockchain technology with the ONE app.

This hybrid app aims to unite the disintegrated customer loyalty program environment and reward buyers for living a healthy lifestyle. This platform combines a rewards program with an online and blockchain payment system bringing all lifestyle and sustainable brands together into an all-in-one application.

Introducing the One Immortl Wallet