Pipe Replacement Project on Leona Road in Springfield Township, Bradford County This Week

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 4017 (Leona Road) in Springfield Township, Bradford County, will be closed later this week for a pipe replacement project.

On Thursday, September 29, Leona Road will be closed between the intersections with Route 4015 (Pisgah Road) and Furman Road, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces a deteriorating pipe.

A detour using Routes 6, 14, and 4014 (Springfield Road) in Troy and Springfield townships will be in place while work is being performed. The detour will be daytime only.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, September 30, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

