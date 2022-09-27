Submit Release
Pipe Replacement Project on Leona Road in Springfield Township, Bradford County This Week

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 4017 (Leona Road) in Springfield Township, Bradford County, will be closed later this week for a pipe replacement project.

On Thursday, September 29, Leona Road will be closed between the intersections with Route 4015 (Pisgah Road) and Furman Road, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces a deteriorating pipe.

A detour using Routes 6, 14, and 4014 (Springfield Road) in Troy and Springfield townships will be in place while work is being performed.  The detour will be daytime only.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, September 30, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###

 


