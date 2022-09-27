REMINDER: Route 28 Ramp Closures Begin Tonight in Allegheny County
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is reminding motorists overnight ramp closures on Route 28 in Harmar, Springdale, Frazer, East Deer townships, Allegheny County, will begin tonight, Tuesday night, September 27 weather permitting.
Paving operations, requiring closures and detours, will occur weekdays from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. weekends on the following ramps:
Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11) Interchange
Cheswick/Springdale (Exit 12) Interchange
Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard (Exit 12A) Interchange
Russellton/Creighton (Exit 13) Interchange
Posted Detours
Route 910 to Southbound Route 28
Continue westbound Route 910
Take the ramp to the right onto Gulf Lab Road
Turn left onto Russellton Road
Turn right onto Hite Road
Turn right onto the ramp to southbound Route 28
End detour
Southbound Route 28 to Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11)
Continue past the closed ramp
Take Exit 10 towards RIDC Park
Turn left onto Gamma Drive
Turn left onto the ramp to northbound Route 28
Take Exit 11 towards Harmar/I-76/Route 910
End detour
Route 910 to Northbound Route 28
Continue on Route 910 eastbound
Turn left onto Gulf Lab Road
Turn left onto Russellton Road
Turn right onto Hite Road
Turn left onto the ramp to northbound Route 28
Northbound Route 28 off-ramp to Cheswick/Springdale (Exit 12)
Continue past the closed ramp northbound
Take Exit 12A towards Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard
Turn left onto Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard
Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28
Take Exit 12 towards Cheswick/Springdale
End detour
Hite Road on-ramp to Northbound Route 28
Take Hite Road northbound
Turn left onto Russellton Road
Turn right onto Gulf Lab Road
Turn right onto Route 910 westbound
Take the ramp onto northbound Route 28
End detour
Southbound Route 28 off-ramp to Cheswick/Springdale (Exit 12)
Continue past the closed ramp southbound
Take Exit 11 towards Harmar/I-76/Route 910
Turn left onto Route 910 eastbound
Turn left onto Gulf Lab Road
Turn left onto Russellton Run Road
Turn right onto Hite Road
End detour
On-ramp to Southbound Route 28 from Hite Road
Take Hite Road southbound
Take the ramp onto northbound Route 28
Take Exit 12A towards Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard
Turn left onto Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard
Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28
End detour
Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard (Exit 12A) on-ramp to Northbound Route 28
Take Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard westbound
Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28
Take Exit 12 towards Cheswick/Springdale
Turn left onto Hite Road
Turn left onto the ramp to northbound Route 28
End detour
Northbound Route 28 to Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard (Exit 12A)
Continue past the closed ramp
Take Exit 14 towards Route 366 Tarentum/New Kensington
Turn left onto Route 366 westbound
Take the ramp to southbound Route 28
Take Exit 12A towards Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard
End detour
Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard (Exit 12A) on-ramp to Southbound Route 28
Continue on Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard
Take the ramp to northbound Route 28
Take Exit 14 towards Route 366 Tarentum/New Kensington
Turn left onto Route 366 westbound
Take the ramp to southbound Route 28
End detour
Southbound Route 28 to Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard (Exit 12A)
Continue past the closed ramp
Take Exit 12 towards Cheswick/Springdale
Turn left onto Hite Road
Turn left onto the ramp to northbound Route 28
Take Exit 12A towards Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard
End detour
Northbound Route 28 to Russellton/Creighton (Exit 13)
Continue past the closed ramp
Take Exit 14 towards Route 366 Tarentum/New Kensington
Keep right onto Route 366 eastbound
Turn right onto Freeport Road
Turn right onto Crawford Run Road
End detour
Northbound Route 28 to Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11)
There continues to be single-lane restrictions along northbound and southbound Route 28 between Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11) and Russelton/Creighton (Exit 13) interchanges through mid-November during the following times:
Northbound
Southbound
The work is part of the $27.68 million highway restoration project on Route 28 between Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11) and Russelton/Creighton (Exit 13) interchanges. Construction will include milling and resurfacing, concrete pavement preservation, bridge rehabilitation and preservation, guide rail and drainage improvements, ITS upgrades, highway lighting, traffic signals, ADA curb ramps installation, signing and pavement marking, and other miscellaneous operations. During much of construction, long-term single-lane restrictions will occur, along with an 11-day single-lane closure in each direction near the northern limits of the project. Work is expected to conclude between the end of 2023 and early 2024.
To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 28 traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Route 28” in the subject line.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.
Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNewsand like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportationand Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.
MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004
#
# #