Greene County Tax Foreclosure Auction
First auction since 2019, Greene County NY tax foreclosuresCATSKILL, NY, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greene County Treasurer, Peter J. Markou, has announced that Greene County will hold a Real Property Tax Foreclosure Auction of approximately 115 plus properties online ending on Wednesday, October 12, at 10:00 AM at NYSAuctions.com. There are over 25 improved properties in the auction plus a restaurant, vacant land with frontage on Sleepy Hollow Lake and several large tracts of land. All auction information, including the entire list of properties and a copy of the auction e-brochure is available on the auction company’s website: www.NYSAuctions.com.
People interested in buying real property at the auction are urged to watch a Bidder's Seminar on the company’s web site to learn about the Article 11 tax foreclosure process. The informative seminar is facilitated by company representatives and is particularly useful for those participating in the County’s auction for the first time. There is a review of the auction’s “Terms and Conditions” and useful tips are provided to assist bidders in becoming more informed buyers. The seminar is a great opportunity to learn about the entire auction process.
Auction registration is now open. Prospective bidders must complete the digital Internet Bidding Packet sent via email link. (Incorporated entities will need their EIN number, state incorporation filing receipt and corporate resolution authorizing the registrant to bid.) The deed will be issued in the name that is on the registration form, and ownership of the property is not conveyed until the deed is recorded in the Greene County Clerk’s Office.
Successful bidders will be required to tender a deposit equal to $1,000.00 or 20% of the total contract price (the sum of the bid price plus the Buyer’s Premium) immediately after being declared the high bidder. All properties are sold “as is” and officials suggest prospective bidders complete their due-diligence research prior to bidding at the auction.
The NYSAuctions.com Team provides real property tax auction services to over a dozen municipalities throughout New York State and has conducted more than 100 municipal-property auctions since 1991.
Jennifer Gableman
Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc.
+1 845-635-3169
email us here