Statement from AG Yost on Breakthrough Between University of Toledo and ProMedica

(TOLEDO, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement today after ProMedica Health System agreed to pay two outstanding payments it owes the University of Toledo’s medical school as part of an academic affiliation agreement:

“This is the best possible solution to the impasse – ProMedica will make good on its monthly payments, and the University of Toledo will receive the $7.6 million it is due without litigation,” Yost said. “Both parties are returning to the negotiating table in good faith, and I look forward to seeing this partnership flourish for the good of the region.”

The affiliation agreement, originated in 2015, was intended to create an enduring strategic relationship to improve the quality of medical education and patient care in the Toledo region, benefiting both the university’s College of Medicine and ProMedica as well as the larger community.

ProMedica withheld its required $3.8 million payment to the university for both August and September, insisting that it would make no additional payments until the agreement is revised or replaced.

Last week, AG Yost gave ProMedica one week — until Wednesday of this week — to make at least one of those two payments or face a lawsuit from the state. ProMedica has indicated that it would make both payments by the close of business on Wednesday (Sept. 28).

The Education Section of Yost’s office represents the University of Toledo as well as Ohio’s 13 other state universities and 23 two-year colleges.

