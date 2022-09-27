Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,134 in the last 365 days.

Statement from AG Yost on Breakthrough Between University of Toledo and ProMedica

(TOLEDO, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement today after ProMedica Health System agreed to pay two outstanding payments it owes the University of Toledo’s medical school as part of an academic affiliation agreement:

“This is the best possible solution to the impasse – ProMedica will make good on its monthly payments, and the University of Toledo will receive the $7.6 million it is due without litigation,” Yost said. “Both parties are returning to the negotiating table in good faith, and I look forward to seeing this partnership flourish for the good of the region.”

The affiliation agreement, originated in 2015, was intended to create an enduring strategic relationship to improve the quality of medical education and patient care in the Toledo region, benefiting both the university’s College of Medicine and ProMedica as well as the larger community.

ProMedica withheld its required $3.8 million payment to the university for both August and September, insisting that it would make no additional payments until the agreement is revised or replaced.

Last week, AG Yost gave ProMedica one week —  until Wednesday of this week — to make at least one of those two payments or face a lawsuit from the state. ProMedica has indicated that it would make both payments by the close of business on Wednesday (Sept. 28).

The Education Section of Yost’s office represents the University of Toledo as well as Ohio’s 13 other state universities and 23 two-year colleges.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Bethany McCorkle: 614-466-1339 

-30-

You just read:

Statement from AG Yost on Breakthrough Between University of Toledo and ProMedica

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.