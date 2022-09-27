HKY4Vets announces Oct. 13th virtual hiring event featuring more than 20 regional employers
HKY4Vets is hosting a virtual hiring event on October 13th to connect active jobseekers with 20+ Hickory Metro employers.HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HKY4Vets, a community initiative fueled by the private and public sectors in Catawba County that assists transitioning military and military families find career opportunities, is excited to announce their upcoming Virtual Hiring Event on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00PM. The event is open to all active jobseekers from across the Hickory Metro region and will feature hundreds of diverse opportunities from more than twenty employers located throughout Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Lincoln and McDowell counties. Interested attendees can register up until the event at thehky.org/Oct13.
Founded and led jointly by The Chamber of Catawba County and Catawba County Economic Development Corporation in 2016, HKY4Vets has been holding a series of virtual events to connect area employers with local talent, as well as talent beyond the Hickory Metro. The October 13th Hiring Event marks the organization’s sixth such event since 2021 and has become a staple of the organization because of its ability to efficiently connect jobseekers with career opportunities.
“Even prior to the Covid-19 pandemic we had been actively looking at virtual hiring events,” said Nathan Huret, co-founder, HKY4Vets & Economic Development Director at the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation. “We needed a better platform to connect both employers and jobseekers that often have limited time and that would allow us to tap into talent pools that go beyond our borders. A virtual platform allows anyone with an Internet connected device to participate in the hiring event from anywhere in the world for as short as fifteen minutes or the entirety of our three-hour event,” Huret continued.
In one change from previous events, this is the organization’s first virtual hiring event that has been open to employers from outside of Catawba. “We have been really honored to partner with so many of the area’s leading employers with these events,” stated Lindsay Keisler, co-founder, HKY4Vets and President/CEO of The Chamber of Catawba County. “The October event marks one of our largest and most diverse virtual hiring events to date with the inclusion of neighboring communities. Taking that step was a big evolution for our organization, but we feel it is the right step to take because jobseekers do not see borders when they are considering a great opportunity,” continued Keisler. “We are thankful for the partnerships with other Chambers and economic development organizations that have made this growth possible and will ultimately help produce a better outcome for jobseekers and employers.”
The October 13th Virtual Hiring Event will feature opportunities from the following employers:
Catawba County, CommScope, Inc, City of Hickory, Corning Optical Communications, US Conec , Sarstedt, Control Technologies, Dynamic Air Engineering (DAE) Systems, Performance Food Group, Sutter Street Manufacturing – A division of Williams-Sonoma, Huber Technology, Husky Racky and Wire, Columbia Forest products, Timken, Hickory Printing Solutions – an RRD Company, Centro Inc., American Fuji Seal, Pregis, City of Lenoir, Catawba Valley Healthcare, Veka, Caldwell County Government and Mr. Tire.
To learn more about HKY4Vets and specifically its work connecting transitioning military and military spouses with career opportunities in the Hickory Metro, please visit www.hky4vets.com.
