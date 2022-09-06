HKY4Vets hosting kickoff event for regional veteran networking group, September 27th
Join us for a newly-organized effort to better connect current and prior military together across the Hickory Metro.
I believe an existing group like HKY4Vets Professional Connections would have been so beneficial to these individuals and their families”HICKORY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HKY4Vets, a community initiative fueled by the private and public sectors in Catawba County that assists transitioning military and military families, is honored to announce a kickoff event for HKY4Vets Professional Connections (PC) on Tuesday, September 27th from 5:30-7:00PM at Kickback Jack’s in Hickory. The event is free to attend and is open to veterans, active duty, guard, reservists, military spouses and supportive allies. Interested participants can register here.
— Nathan Huret
HKY4Vets Professional Connections is a newly organized effort intended to build stronger social and professional connections among the current and former military that already live in the Greater Hickory Metro. The September 27th event will be a social gathering, along with some informal discussion as to directions active participants may want the group to take with future events.
“HKY4Vets Professional Connections has realistically been in the works for years now, despite this ‘kickoff’ event,” said Nathan Huret, co-founder, HKY4Vets & Economic Development Director at the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation. “Our first attempt actually was scheduled for the very day North Carolina went into lockdown at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. With in-person events seemingly off the table for a long period of time, we shifted much of our focus away from Professional Connections and towards our plan of work for employers who were struggling with wild swings of talent needs,” continued Huret.
Though its energies have largely been spent elsewhere since Spring 2020, the need for a group like Professional Connections has grown substantially according to HKY4Vets. “It feels like over this last year – as we have built some momentum as an organization that is willing and able to work ‘1-on-1’ directly with service members in any state of transition – I believe an existing group like HKY4Vets PC would have been so beneficial to these individuals and their families,” stated Huret. “In fact, I tend to mention the potential for HKY4Vets PC at some point within our discussions, and they usually get quite excited at the prospect. I think they can clearly see how an inviting and welcoming group of fellow peers could likely shorten their efforts to find employment, establish new social connections and ultimately feel comfortable if they are new to the area.”
HKY4Vets plans to continue the Professional Connections events on a quarterly basis initially, while gathering input on frequency, location, subjects and types of future events.
