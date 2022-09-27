Submit Release
StackPath Launches IP Spotlight

WAF feature allows customers to investigate IP addresses

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StackPath, a leading platform of edge computing, edge delivery, and edge security solutions, has introduced IP Spotlight, a feature allowing StackPath WAF Essentials, Professional, and Enterprise customers to track and gather meaningful data on IP addresses for no additional cost.

IP Spotlight provides StackPath WAF customers access to more information to investigate IP addresses at no extra cost.

Data provided includes:

  • IP threat summary, including a risk assessment score 
  • Use of botnets 
  • "Known for" activities 
  • IP ownership information 
  • Request information, including requests blocked and a unique session count 
  • Geographic information on attack origins and targets 
  • Attack distribution over time 

"Here at StackPath, we understand the importance of observability, transparency, and simplicity regarding data, and a large portion of our roadmap is focused on precisely that," said Tom Reyes, StackPath chief product officer. "We are excited to announce IP Spotlight and provide StackPath WAF customers access to more information, as well as a risk assessment score, on the IP addresses hitting their sites."

With IP Spotlight, each IP address renders a Risk Assessment score calculated based on information gathered through the robust StackPath network. With that score, in combination with the other data provided, customers can determine whether an IP address is worthy of generating requests on their site. 

About StackPath 
StackPath is a cloud platform built at the internet's edge, providing infrastructure and services physically closer to the source or destination of data than hyperscale cloud service providers. StackPath Edge Compute (including virtual machines and containers), Edge Delivery (including CDN and serverless scripting), and Edge Security (including WAF) solutions run in edge locations strategically deployed in high-density markets and united by a secure global network and a single management system. Customers ranging from Fortune 50 enterprises to one-person startups trust StackPath to give their latency-sensitive workloads and real-time applications the speed, security, and efficiency they require. 

Contact:  
Susie Scott 
VP, Corporate Communications, StackPath 
susan.scott@stackpath.com
+1 (503) 806-3841 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stackpath-launches-ip-spotlight-301634097.html

SOURCE STACKPATH, LLC

