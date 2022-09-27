SPAFIT ANNOUNCES OPEN HOUSE EVENT ON OCTOBER 13
We are bringing so many new and exciting procedures and treatments to Jericho in our beautiful facility that we decided hosting an Open House was the best way to showcase all that SpaFit has to offer”JERICHO, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpaFit is proud to announce the date for its Open House Event on October 13, 2022 from 5pm to 8pm. The event will be held on the first floor at our location at 99 Jericho Turnpike, Jericho, NY.
— Lisa Schleisner, Spa Director
The management of SpaFit invites you to come to this free open house to tour the facility, experience our new and expanded treatment offerings and technologies, meet our staff and enter into drawings for free and discounted procedures. Among the many new and upgraded treatments, SpaFit has recently added the Rohrer Aesthetics Spectrum and Pixel8-RF.
The Spectrum device offers patients the latest in effective laser hair removal for both small and large areas with built-in contact cooling for superior patient comfort. The system also an advanced filter system that allows us to offer patients intense pulsed light treatments (IPL) which treat a host of skin aliments including red and brown spots, vascular reduction, spider veins and acne as well as many others. Additionally, we can offer safe and effective laser peels and modern photo facials.
The Pixel8-RF micro-needling device provides the latest advancement in skin tightening and collagen induction therapy. This system in the hands of our trained practitioners combines the collagen stimulating effect of micro-needling with the skin tightening effect of radio-frequency (RF) to provide patients with meaningful improvements to their skin. Some of the many modalities treated with RF micro-needling include: fine lines and wrinkles, enlarged pores, stretch marks, facial acne scars, crepey skin, uneven skin tone and many others.
Our new aesthetic solutions offer a diverse and wide range of comprehensive skin treatments including: skin tone, texture, tightening, pigmentation, redness and more for all skin types.
The Open House will be full of events and demonstrations including:
• Free small and medium laser hair removal treatments
• Manufacturer presentations on some of the latest aesthetic procedures
• Demonstration treatments on the EmSculpt neo
• Discounted Botox and B12/Glutathione Injections
• Raffle Drawings
• Tours of the spa with staff available on-site for questions
• Light refreshments
To RSVP for this event, to register click https://spafit-medspa.ticketbud.com/open-house-760b5319f3cc or call us at 516.307.8101 or text to 516.515.1877.
“We are bringing so many new and exciting procedures and treatments to Jericho in our beautiful facility that we decided hosting an Open House was the best way to showcase all that SpaFit has to offer”, said Lisa Schleisner, Spa Director. “We look forward to hosting existing clients and meeting new clients. Our staff has planned a fantastic evening that is both informative and fun with event-exclusive promotional specials and drawings sure to excite all our guests”.
About SpaFit:
Established in 2010, SpaFit is a full-service medical spa and wellness center serving Jericho, NY and the surrounding communities. SpaFit is led by an experienced, well-trained professional staff. SpaFit combines the relaxing elements of a spa with the expertise and cutting-edge technology of a medical practice. This combination, provides our clients with the most recognized and effective anti-aging, restorative, non-surgical skin care and body contouring treatments and products available on the market today.
For more information on SpaFit, please visit our website at www.spafitnation.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for wellness and beauty tips as well as the latest on our growing list of technologies, procedures and monthly specials.
About Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.:
Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc. was founded on the principle that advanced medical aesthetic technologies can provide medical aesthetic practices both superior patient efficacy at an affordable price providing our practice partners with a meaningful return on their investment. Rohrer’s core values are to provide affordable, high quality, reliable products on a foundation of integrity and practical business sense.
For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com.
For more information contact:
Name: SpaFit
Phone: 516.515.1877
Email: info@spafitnation.com
Dennis Stoutenburgh
Social Strategy1, Inc
+1 214-986-8400
