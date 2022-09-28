History Associates Incorporated (HAI) Introduces New All-In-One M&A Due Diligence Research Offering
Companies can now complete all critical pre- and post-activity M&A research needs with one firm
An M&A is an opportunity to transform from a distributed data blackhole into a digital information powerhouse. We can support the planning and implementation of that change, while also reducing risk.”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- History Associates Incorporated (HAI) introduced today a new service offering that combines all the required pre- and post-research needs for M&A due diligence, ensuring companies get the most complete picture of liabilities and potential sources of litigation possible prior to the consolidation of companies and their assets.
— Beth Maser, CEO
As teams work through the complex process of blending the operations, finances and marketing of two or more companies, HAI’s team of highly-experienced researchers can provide independent, experienced perspective on the history of each organization to avoid potential litigation, uncover liabilities and retain the relevant legacy of both companies. The new package is born from decades of experience and thousands of M&A research projects, where too often, companies skip critical stages in the process due to time constraints, budget challenges or both. The new offering aims to reduce friction and instead provide a customized offering that protects all parties with a seamless continuum of choices.
The services included in the package are:
* Pre-Merger Corporate Genealogy Research: Works to identify original ownership, acquisitions, mergers, property sales, and property ownership to form a complete picture of the company’s past.
* Pre-Merger Due Diligence: Identifies potential sources of adverse litigation, violations, sanctions, and negative events in the company’s history, including conducting interviews with key former employees and vendors.
* Pre-Merger Competitive Intelligence: Identifies and analyzes a company’s direct competition for a complete picture of the marketplace.
* Post-Merger Historical Exhibit Project: Following the successful close of a transaction, the team can create a project that celebrates the former corporate cultures creating deeper employee engagement and smoothing the transition.
* Document Retention Overview: Reviews and identifies the most important documents to retain, with a focus on liabilities and historical materials.
* Archive and Digitalization Process: Adds to or in many cases, creates, a corporate archive or library that includes merged company’s documents and honors records schedules.
“This service offering was developed to help companies increase access to reliable digital information in a time where environmental, societal, and regulatory expectations are that we have this data at our fingertips,” said Beth Maser, CEO of History Associates Incorporated. “An M&A transaction is an opportunity for an organization to transform from a paper-based, distributed data blackhole into a modern, digital information powerhouse and we can now support the planning and implementation of that change, while also reducing risk.”
HAI’s research team is comprised of experts with decades of experience, analytical knowledge, and topical expertise, including a licensed private investigator. In addition to its greater Washington-DC based team, field researchers across both the United States and the globe can work within compressed M&A timelines.
“The deep experience of our team combined with the ability to access and use dozens of different databases and research techniques means nearly unlimited access to primary and secondary source documentation,” says Dr. Jason Gart, Vice President at HAI. “From environmental liabilities to asbestos litigation, historical connections to the Atlantic Slave Trade and African Slavery or ESG risks, we are adept at both identifying and uncovering liabilities discreetly and quickly.”
To learn more about HAI’s M&A Due Diligence services, visit www.historyassociates.com and fill out our Contact Form or submit an RFP.
Lia LoBello Reynolds
ofDC Communications LLC
+1 561-254-2802
email us here