Commission on School Accreditation to review unofficial district, school accountability grades for 2021-22 during meeting Sept. 27
MEDIA ADVISORY
For Immediate Release: September 26, 2022
WHO: Commission on School Accreditation
WHAT: Meeting to discuss unofficial district and school accountability (A-F grades) for the 2021-22 school year.
WHEN: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
WHERE: Room 145 of the Woolfolk Building, 501 N. West St., Jackson, MS. The meeting will be livestreamed.
NOTE:
Accountability grades will become official when the Mississippi State Board of Education approves the results during its monthly board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m., at the Mississippi School Boards Association, 380 Zurich Drive, Ridgeland, MS. The meeting will be livestreamed.