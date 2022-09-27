Commission on School Accreditation to review unofficial district, school accountability grades for 2021-22 during meeting Sept. 27

MEDIA ADVISORY

For Immediate Release: September 26, 2022

WHO: Commission on School Accreditation

WHAT: Meeting to discuss unofficial district and school accountability (A-F grades) for the 2021-22 school year.

WHEN: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

WHERE: Room 145 of the Woolfolk Building, 501 N. West St., Jackson, MS. The meeting will be livestreamed .