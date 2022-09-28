Amelia Randolph Campbell, CEO & Founder of ARC Inc, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Amelia Randolph Campbell is a certified Speaker with The Big Talk Academy, TEDx Speaker and a Yahoo Finance pick for the ‘Top 10 Motivational Speakers to watch in 2022! A true powerhouse!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Amelia Randolph Campbell, CEO & Founder of ARC Inc for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Amelia Randolph Campbell joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT ARC Inc
Amelia Randolph Campbell, CEO and Founder of ARC,Inc. is a certified Speaker with The Big Talk Academy, TEDx Speaker and a Yahoo Finance pick for the Top 10 Motivational Speakers to watch in 2022.
She spent over a decade performing as a stage and screen Actor, based in New York, followed by years in Leadership and Sales Coaching, and has taken her two unique careers to create a platform which elevates the personal development experience for leaders, positive disruptors, influencers, and communicators. Her book, currently in development, and subsequent courses empower people with her groundbreaking methodology to interrupt and completely reimagine behavioral habits, releasing all limits on life.
Several years into becoming a Mother of two while building an online beauty business, I had a game changing realization. I thought, hang on, I know exactly how to live in ways that remove all limits on what I can think, feel, and create. I know how to change my mental and emotional state and actively choose for it to serve me no matter what. I know how to allow things like time, circumstance, and change to empower me vs. feel problematic. I know it because I’m a trained Actor, and the day I realized that I had for the most part left these life enhancing skills in rehearsal or up on those stages, was the day I wanted to create a real bridge. There was no reason that this way of thinking and working couldn’t deliver the same freeing, enlivening, and fulfilling results in real life, and there’s not a reason why they can’t for you too.
Amelia Randolph Campbell joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Amelia Randolph Campbell discusses the newest offerings of ARC Inc, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Amelia Randolph Campbell joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like ARC Inc. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Amelia Randolph Campbell who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Amelia Randolph Campbell”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Amelia Randolph Campbell, CEO & Founder, ARC Inc, A DotCom Magazine Interview