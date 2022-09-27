PHARMAFUSION NAMED PM360 TRAILBLAZER AWARD 2022 SILVER WINNER FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE / DATA ANALYTICS INITIATIVE
PM360 has named Pharmafusion as the Artificial Intelligence/Data Analytics Initiative Trailblazer Awards 2022 SILVER winner.
Our concept is simple: a turnkey pharma analytics platform that has all the data, fused with commercialization, analytics and data management expertise.”EAST NORRITON, PA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PM360, a leading trade magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries, has named Pharmafusion as the Artificial Intelligence/Data Analytics Initiative Trailblazer Awards 2022 SILVER winner.
— Jonathan Retano
Pharmafusion Founder and CEO, Jonathan Retano, created a system that combines dozens of data sets to create an ecosystem where teams can better navigate intricate data. The platform is designed around an interactive portal that creates a synergy between human intelligence and technology’s current algorithmic formulas, artificial intelligence, and third-party vendors.
"We are honored that PM360 has chosen us as one of their Trailblazer Winners. Our concept is simple: a turnkey pharma analytics platform that has all the data, fused with commercialization, analytics and data management expertise,” said Founder and CEO Jonathan Retano.
“It seems the concept is resonating with the industry. As much as this award means to us, it also means a lot to us when our clients share with us stories of how much time they save, how much better they have been able to do their jobs and how much better they have been able to advance the business.”
Since 2009, the PM360 Trailblazer Awards have recognized outstanding achievement and innovation in healthcare marketing. Each year, nominations are judged by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a distinguished cross-section of industry experts. Initiatives are selected in 16 distinct categories. Both Silver and Gold winners were selected in each category for their ability to stand out in the complex, ever-changing healthcare environment, and were judged on content, format, success in reaching the targeted audience, and overall quality.
“Marketers increasingly face new challenges to reach their audiences with messages that resonate, whether that is an oversaturated market, rising consumer expectations, or even a worldwide pandemic,” says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. “But each of our Initiative Award winners are a prime example of how to overcome those challenges through creativity, ingenuity, and a willingness to better understand healthcare professionals, patients, and payers to better deliver an experience that matches their wants and needs.”
In total, 72 winners were named across eight overall categories: Companies of the Year, CEOs of the Year, Products of the Year, Marketer of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Brand Champions, and Initiatives. The winners were honored during a gala on September 22, 2022 held at Gotham Hall in New York City. The winners will be featured in the October issue of PM360 and on www.pm360online.com.
Jonathan Retano
Pharmafusion
+1 6107727994
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn