PHARMAFUSION NAMED PM360 TRAILBLAZER 2022 INITIATIVE FINALIST FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE/DATA ANALYTICS INITIATIVE
Pharma analytics platform recognized for innovation in analytics and AIEAST NORRITON, PA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PM360, a publication for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries, recently named Pharmafusion’s pharmaceutical data analytics platform as a Trailblazer Initiative finalist for Artificial Intelligence/Data Analytics Initiative.
Pharmafusion is a state-of-the art cloud-based pharma analytics platform built by experts for experts, stewarding companies from pre-commercialization through launch. It is your “ops in a box” data solution.
Most large data providers tout the sheer magnitude of their output. Pharmafusion prides itself on the human component – unmatched service and a partnership across each phase of development. The platform is cloud-based and can be access on-the-go or at the office. Additionally, Pharmafusion offers team training, webinars, and full-service models. The fusion of pharma, analytical and data know-how into a ready-to-deploy platform is the core of what our clients describe as “The Pharmafusion Experience.”
“Pharmafusion is honored with this recognition. We started with a crazy idea 5 years ago that Pharma/Life Science information should be as easy to access through a single platform as a well-known shopping website,” said founder and CEO Jonathan Retano. “Additionally, it is not data that drives business, but insights drawn from that data that lead to actions that drives business and we are confident we have delivered on that to our clients. I humbly would like to thank all of the mentors, colleagues, partners and clients that have allowed us to grow into what we have become.”
Clients, in turn, are using the platform to drive business decisions, like Resilia Pharmaceuticals.
"The insights we get from the Pharmafusion Platform have had a direct effect on driving scripts, productivity, and revenue growth at our organization. It’s easy to talk about analytics, but Pharmafusion delivers on leveraging analytics to drive results. We use their platform at all levels: from the executive level to the sales team. We are very pleased to be working with Pharmafusion, and we consider them to be a trusted partner and an integral extension of our team," said Mike Leone, COO of Resilia Pharmaceuticals.
Since 2009, the PM360 Trailblazer Awards have recognized outstanding achievement and innovation in healthcare marketing. Each year, nominations are judged by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a distinguished cross-section of industry experts. Winning initiatives were selected for their ability to stand out in the complex, ever-changing healthcare environment, and were judged on their ability to overcome challenges; the skill, innovation, and quality of planning and execution; and the effectiveness of the work.
A total of 78 finalists were chosen in the 16 Initiative categories which include: App/Digital Solution or Suite, Artificial Intelligence/Data Analytics Initiative, Consumer Website/Online Initiative, Direct-to-Consumer Campaign, Direct-to-Patient Campaign, HCP Education, Interactive/Immersive Marketing Program, Patient/Consumer Education, Persistence/Adherence Program, Professional Campaign, Professional Website/Online Initiative, Sales Aid, Self-promotion, Social Media Campaign, Unbranded Campaign, and Video/TV campaign.
“Every year, billions of dollars and countless hours are spent trying to craft the very best campaigns, initiatives, and engagement methods, but ultimately only a select few manage to truly resonate with audiences and drive real results,” says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. “The 78 finalists in our various initiative categories represent that select few. These projects found unique ways to wow their audience, educate them, empower them, inspire them—even tug at their heart strings. They have raised the bar for what great marketing in our industry looks like.”
Finalists are acknowledged and winners will be announced during a gala celebration at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, September 22 from 6 pm to 12 am. Tickets for the Trailblazer Awards Gala can be purchased by visiting https://cvent.me/7P0ZZL. Profiles of all of the winners will be included in PM360’s October issue.
For more information about the awards or tickets, contact Kayla Walsh at 646-300-8114 or kayla.walsh@pm360online.com.
# #
About Pharmafusion
Pharmafusion is a cloud-based analytics company that creates custom dashboards for pharmaceutical companies from pre-commercialization through launch. While they specialize in pharma, their client list spans emerging pharma, top 20 global pharma, medical billing and life science consulting. With more than 25 clients, Pharmafusion delivers best in class analytics and insights from in-house pharma experts and data scientists.
Kathleen Dalhoff
Pharmafusion
+1 610-952-5148
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn