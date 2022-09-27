HOODZ International Establishes Franchise Presence In Ireland
IRELAND, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOODZ International, a leading provider of commercial kitchen exhaust hood cleaning services, has begun operations in Ireland with Dublin-based entrepreneur Jet Kwa.
As the country’s first HOODZ franchise owner, Kwa says he believes there is a tremendous amount of opportunity, pointing out that “There are a lot of businesses in Dublin that need our services, and it will be satisfying to know that we’re helping them by making their systems cleaner, safer, and compliant with the TR19 regulations.”
HOODZ International is North America's largest and most reputable commercial kitchen exhaust hood cleaning provider and has established itself as a leading provider of kitchen equipment cleaning and preventive maintenance. Owned by BELFOR Franchise Group, a multi-concept franchise system of BELFOR Property Restoration, HOODZ International is the first global brand in the industry to be backed by this leading service-based franchisor, known for its outstanding performance in unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.
Kwa already has a full book of business and says he will be using prior business experience and skills in logistics to establish HOODZ as the premier extractor system cleaning company in Ireland.
“Here in Ireland very few restaurant owners are cleaning commercial kitchen extractor systems the right way,” he explained. “It gives me a sense of achievement that I’m helping these people. I’ve bought not just one but two territories covering the whole of Dublin city center, and. I’m very much looking forward to seeing the business develop exponentially as I build my customer base with recurring clients.”
“HOODZ is a remarkable opportunity for entrepreneurs worldwide,” says Joe Manuszak, Vice President of Global Development. “Commercial kitchens are regulated differently in every country, and the training and support HOODZ offers allows franchise owners to tailor their services to meet exactly what their clientele needs to remain properly certified and pass inspections in their location. Jet is proof that a HOODZ franchise owner can start strong and grow very quickly, and we are excited to watch his success.”
To learn more about HOODZ and its global franchise opportunities, visit:
https://www.hoodzinternational.com
Contact:
Joe Manuszak
Vice President, International Development
joe.manuszak@hrisupport.com
+1 616 560 8686
Joe Manuszak
HOODZ International
+1 616-560-8686
