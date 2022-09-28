Fire Battalion Chief Dion Nugent Launches New BravePact EMS Billing Service

BravePact EMS Billing Services

Running through walls for every client” — Fire Battalion Chief Dion Nugent

EL DORADO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fire Battalion Chief Dion Nugent announces the launching of his new business for ambulance companies, BravePact EMS Billing Service. Dion Nugent merged his nearly two decades of seasoned work in the field with his software background to build a state-of-the-art system. Mr. Nugent and his team of trusted and proven professionals are service driven and hot-wired to always put the client first.

As a dedicated servant to the community, Nugent knows the business from the inside out. His tenure in the fire department gives BravePact EMS Billing Service a unique perspective on how to best assist all their clients. With the mantra of “running through walls,” the dedicated staff takes on every billing challenge to gain a positive outcome. They are laser focused on complete client satisfaction.

Using the most sophisticated software on the market, BravePact EMS Billing Service is on a trajectory to become an industry leader in billing and coding. In a sea of medical billing companies, BravePact EMS Billing Service stands head and shoulders above the competition. They offer impeccable service to their valued customers.

According to their website, “Our certified coders have the expertise to turbo-charge your claims processing and maximize reimbursements. Our included technology reduces your liability and eliminates concerns over state and federal compliancy. Our efforts will help your agency reduce employee turnover.”

The experts at BravePact EMS Billing Service will deliver:

• Reviewing each chart for compliance and provide amendment requests when needed.

• Billing claims quickly to secure your cash flow.

• Taking the fight to the insurance companies when needed.

• Reviewing EOBs and ERAs meticulously and post accurately.

• Sending out easy to understand patient statements.

• Processing payments with speed and precision.

As the owner of BravePact EMS Billing Service, Dion Nugent has an extremely busy schedule, yet he always finds time to give back to the community. Volunteering is in his DNA. He keeps his radio on and routinely scoots out the door to help with a fire or ambulance call. With help from the webmasters he employs, Nugent created a website for the volunteer program that is now used by agencies in 16 states. In addition, Nugent recently agreed to act as logistics chief for next year’s volunteer firefighter academy. His license plate, that he proudly displays, speaks for itself — “P8 FWD.”

For more information, Call/Text: 916-260-1094 or Email: info@bravepact.com or visit Website: www.bravepact.com.