All Home Care Matters Teams Up with Legendary Podcast to Expand Reach and Impact, Hosted by Lance A. Slatton

LIVONIA, MICHIGAN, USA, April 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Home Care Matters, an award-winning and ground-breaking YouTube program focused on long-term care issues that features more than 122,000 YouTube subscribers and 65,000 daily podcast downloads, recently announced a new and exciting venture with Legendary Podcasts and its founder Dana Lindahl.

All Home Care Matters and host Lance A. Slatton have become one of the leading voices in long-term health care issues, challenges and information for caregivers, professionals, agencies, families and individuals. Slatton, a case manager of Enriched Life Home Care Services (ELHCS) in Livonia, Mich., has earned the reputation as an innovator and creative voice in health care, not only behind the microphone but also behind the scenes. Author of the recently published, “The Official Family Caregiver’s Guide,” Slatton is a renowned and highly respected leader in the long-term care community, and his show was a 2023 29th annual AIVA Communicator Award Recipient (Academy of Interactive Visual Arts) and recipient of the Silver Creator Award from Google & YouTube in 2023.

Legendary Podcasts, a dynamic podcast booking agency, helps people secure placements on top podcasts in their industry, sharing their expertise and turning their voice into dollars. They connect growth-minded entrepreneurs and companies with established podcasts, recognizing podcasts as a valuable platform for showcasing expertise and building meaningful connections.

Slatton and his amazing team are excited about this new venture with Legendary Podcasts.

“When looking at ways to help amplify notable voices in the healthcare and long-term care sector there was never really a discussion as to whether partnering with Legendary Podcasts would be beneficial,” Slatton said. “The reputation that they have built at Legendary Podcasts is without question.”

With the ever-growing platform that All Home Care Matters offers, this partnership will only further expand the reach and support to families, caregivers, and healthcare professionals worldwide to ensure that their messaging and resources reaches millions of families and caregivers who need to know that they are not alone.

“By partnering with Legendary Podcasts and their founder, Dana Lindahl, this will allow us to further expand our support to the over 54 million unpaid family caregivers who often are left overwhelmed, confused, and feeling as though they are alone in this caregiving journey and with this partnership we want to reinforce our message to them that they aren’t alone,” Slatton said.

Lindahl underscored his enthusiasm for such a fruitful partnership, highlighting a shared commitment to excellence in providing high-quality, insightful content for those facing the challenges of long-term care.

“The esteemed Lance A. Slatton hosts the show which stands as an authoritative source for caregivers, families, and professionals as they navigate the intricate landscape of long-term care,” said Lindahl. “We’re really excited about our partnership with All Home Care Matters,” he said. “Lance and his team run a great show, and I know the combination of our esteemed speakers and their team’s talented production capabilities will result in great podcast content that should be of great interest to anyone in the home care industry.”

About Enriched Life Home Care Services / All Home Care Matters

Enriched Life Home Care Services (ELHCS) in Livonia has been named the No. 1 home care company in Michigan the last two years by Top Rated Local. ELHCS provides care for people throughout southeastern Michigan. In May 2020, ELHCS launched All Home Care Matters, a YouTube program focused on long-term care issues. The show, hosted by Lance A. Slatton CSCM, has more than 122,000 YouTube subscribers and 65,000 daily podcast downloads. The show also was a 2023 29th annual AIVA Communicator Award Recipient (Academy of Interactive Visual Arts). Visit the official YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/AllHomeCareMatters

or listen to the show on Apple Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-home-care-matters/id1513502341 and Lance A. Slatton’s Official website https://www.lanceaslatton.com

About Legendary Podcasts

Legendary Podcasts, a dynamic podcast booking agency, connects growth-minded entrepreneurs and companies with established podcasts, recognizing podcasts as a valuable platform for showcasing expertise and building meaningful connections. The company's commitment to connecting messages to broader audiences, fostering connections with remarkable individuals, and elevating brand image positions it as a catalyst for excellence. Legendary Podcasts takes care of all the intricate details, leaving clients and hosts free to focus on what they do best. Legendary Podcasts takes pride in its role as a facilitator and encourages hosts and clients to "BUILD YOUR LEGACY. ONE INTERVIEW AT A TIME." For more information, log onto https://www.legendarypodcasts.com

